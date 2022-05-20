Motorola Gearing Up For Launch Of Moto G42 & Moto G62 5G: Check Leaked Images And Details

Lenovo-owned brand Motorola is planning to launch two more smartphones in the global market. While the brand has just launched Moto G82 5G in the global market, upcoming smartphones from the company are Moto G42 and Moto G62 5G. These will come as the successor to Moto G41 and Moto G52 launched previously. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming smartphones.

Moto G42 specifications

As per reports, the Moto G42 will carry the model number XR2233-2. The smartphone is being developed with the codename 'Hawaii+' and it should come out soon. Additionally, it is said to feature an OLED display. According to a recent FCC listing, the smartphone will only support 4G networks. While these are the only details available about the smartphone at the moment, Indian leakster Abhishek Yadav has shared some convincing renders of the smartphone. As seen in the images, the smartphone fits well with the rest of the Moto G-series models.

Image: Abhishek Yadav

It has a punch-hole display on the front panel. On the back panel, the smartphone has Motorola's branding along with a triple-camera system, that according to notebookcheck.net could be led by a 50MP primary sensor. The right panel of the smartphone has a power button and two volume rockers while the left panel features the SIM tray. The bottom panel of the Moto G42 has the primary microphone, Type-C port and speaker.

Moto G62 5G specifications

The Moto G62 5G has been spotted on a Malaysian certification website called SIRIM with the model number XT2223-1. The listing not only confirms the smartphone but also indicates that Motorola is gearing up to launch the model soon. While other details about the smartphone are not known at the moment, it should feature a higher refresh rate display, a large battery and a mid-range Snapdragon processor, as seen on the previous smartphones launched by Motorola.

To recall, Motorola launched the Moto G52 in India a few days ago. Some of the key highlights of the Moto G52 include a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that supports up to 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 680 4G processor, dual speakers and a triple rear camera setup. Theoretically, the Moto G62 should be an upgrade over the Moto G52. It could support 5G connectivity, run on a more powerful processor and support up to 120Hz refresh rate. Stay tuned for more updates on Moto G62 and other smartphone news.