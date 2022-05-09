Motorola launches Moto E32 with 90Hz display and 5,000 mAh battery: Check specs here

The Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturing brand Motorola has launched yet another entry-level smartphone called the Moto E32. It comes with an LCD screen that supports a 90Hz refresh rate, a Unisoc chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery. While the smartphone has been launched in Europe, the company might launch it in other countries soon. Keep reading to know more about the Motorola Moto E32 specifications and price.

Motorola Moto E32 specifications

The Motorola Moto E32 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with support for up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by Unisoc T606 (12nm) processor with a maximum clock speed of 1.6 GHz. The manufacturer has combined the entry-level processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Out of the box, the smartphone runs on Android 11.

Motorola Moto E32 also has a triple rear camera setup on its back. The primary camera on the smartphone is a 16MP shooter. Secondary and tertiary cameras on the smartphone are a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth shooter respectively. On the front, the smartphone has an 8MP selfie shooter. With a 5,000 mAh battery (15W wired charging support), it should easily last through a heavy day of usage.

Motorola Moto E32 price

As of now, the Motorola Moto E32 has only been launched in the European market. There, the smartphone is priced at EUR 149.99, which roughly translates to Rs 12,000. Additionally, the smartphone is available in two different colours - Gray and Silver. In the past, Motorola first launched a smartphone in the western market, followed by its launch in the Indian market. Hence, it would be safe to say that Motorola might launch the smartphone in India as well.

In related news, Motorola Edge 30 might launch in India soon, While the smartphone has been revealed in the global market a couple of days ago, tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that it will launch in India on May 12, 2022. However, the Lenovo-owned company has not confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in India. The smartphone comes with an OLED display panel with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate, is powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and features up to 8GB of RAM.