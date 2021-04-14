Nokia 2.2 Update To Bring In Android 11 For Their Users: Here's More About The Update

Nokia 2.2 mobile phone has certainly managed to gain a lot of interest amongst the tech community after the makers have confirmed an update is going to be launched for the mobile soon. Because of this, the users have been curious to find if Android 11 is available on their device or not. To help these users, we have managed to gather some information about Nokia 2.2 right here. Read more

Nookia 2.2 Update

The makers of Nokia 2.2 have now confirmed that their phone is going to get an OS upgrade and the users are certainly loving it. Initially, the phone was launched with Android 9 in the year 2019. The phone then received the Android 10 update in March 2020 and since then the users have been waiting for a new update for the phones. It has now been confirmed that the HMD Global will be updating Nokia 2.2 to Android 11 in 24 countries. This was confirmed by a post on Nokia Community Forum. Countries including Cambodia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Laos, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malaysia, Montenegro, Myanmar, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Thailand, and Vietnam are going to get this update on their phones.

A report by TechMesto has confirmed that the update is somewhere around 1.2GB in size. Initially, the update is going to be released only for a total of 10 per cent of the users. They even confirmed that around 50 per cent of their users are going to get the update by April 15. And the rest will be getting the update by April 17. Apart from this, we have also managed to list the specifications for the Nokia 2.2 right here. Read more

Nokia 2.2 Specifications

Dimensions: 146 x 70.6 x 9.3 mm (5.75 x 2.78 x 0.37 in)

Weight: 153 g (5.40 oz)

Build: Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display: IPS LCD

Size: 5.71 inches, 81.4 cm2 (~79.0% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~295 ppi density)

OS: Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 11, Android One

Chipset: Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)

CPU: Quad-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Card slot: microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)

Internal: 16GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM

Main Camera: Single 13 MP, f/2.2, 1/3.1", 1.12µm, AF

Features: LED flash, HDR, panorama

Video: 1080p@30fps

Loudspeaker: Yes

3.5mm jack: Yes

COMMS: WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot

Bluetooth: 4.2, A2DP, LE

GPS: Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS

NFC: No

Radio: FM radio

USB: microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity

Battery Type: Li-Ion 3000 mAh, removable

Promo Image Source: Amazon Website