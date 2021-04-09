Nokia C20: Learn About The Specifications, Price, Release Date In India From This Guide

Nokia has been a dominant force in the Indian smartphone market for a long time. In fact, it is the forefather of widely spreading smartphone technology throughout India. In the late 20th century, the company took advantage of the increasing popularity of computers and mobile phones. However, increased competition and other market forces caused significant changes in Nokia's business activities. In 2014, Nokia's mobile phone business was sold to Microsoft. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at Nokia C20 specifications, its price details in India, the release date of Nokia C20 in India and more.

Nokia C20 specifications

In this section, we will give you all the specification details you need to know about the latest Nokia C20 model. Read it carefully and decide on whether you want to purchase it or not. If you are hearing about the Nokia C20 model for the first time, then our specification list will give you a clear idea and help you to make an informed decision on purchasing this smartphone model.

Display6.52-inch.

Processor, Unisoc.

Front Camera, 5MP.

Rear Camera, 5MP.

RAM, 1GB.

Storage, 16GB.

Battery Capacity, 3000mAh.

OS, Android 11.

Nokia C20 summary

Nokia C20 was launched on 8th April 2021. The smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Nokia C20 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc processor. It comes with 1GB of RAM. As we’ve mentioned earlier, the Nokia C20 runs Android 11 and is powered by a 3000mAh battery. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Nokia C20 on the rear packs 5-megapixel camera. It sports a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. It packs 16GB of inbuilt storage that you will be able to expand via microSD card up to 256GB with a dedicated slot to insert. The Nokia C20 is a dual-SIM GSM and GSM smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. It was launched in Dark Blue and Sand colour options. When we speak of its connectivity options, it includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.20, Micro-USB, FM radio, 3G, and 4G networks. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Nokia c20 release date in India

Nokia C20 was released on in the Indian market on April eighth, 2021.

Nokia C20 price in India

The price of the Nokia C20 in India is expected to be 7999.

Image source: Official Twitter of Nokia mobile India