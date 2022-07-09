Nothing Phone 1 To Feature Ultra-wide/macro Camera Sensor & Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner

Ahead of its launch on July 12, 2022, Nothing Phone 1 is making headlines again. Famed Indian tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that the camera performance of the Nothing Phone 1 is fairly good, specifically considering the price of the smartphone. Additionally, the tipster mentioned that out of the two cameras on the rear panel, the ultra-wide sensor doubles as a macro sensor. Hence, effectively, Nothing Phone 1 can click pictures from three different perspectives. A few days ago, the primary camera on the Nothing Phone 1 was reported to be a 50MP (OIS) sensor.

Upon being asked about the operating system on the Nothing Phone 1, the tipster stated that it is not as "radical as OOS." Adding to it, he mentioned that the Nothing OS is mostly fluid with stock elements, custom widgets, fonts and Nothing's own applications. However, the company still needs to work to match OxygenOS. Last but not least, Brar said that the under-display fingerprint scanner on the Nothing Phone 1 is ultrasonic, meaning that it will unlock the phone faster than several optical sensors.

A couple of days ago, Mukul Sharma spotted the Nothing Phone 1 on TUV, revealing that the smartphone will support 33W fast charging. However, the power supply unit n the smartphone supports a maximum of 45W. Apart from this, it is already disclosed that the device is going to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and supports reverse wireless charging.

Nothing Phone 1 price (expected)

In a post shared recently by a Reddit user, the base model of the Nothing Phone 1 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage was listed on the German Amazon website for EUR 469.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 38,750. Additionally, the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage was listed at EUR 549.99, which converts to about Rs. 45,000.

Additionally, Indian tipster Mukul Sharma corroborates the info regarding these models, while suggesting that another model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for EUR 499.99, which roughly means Rs. 41,249. The tipster also mentions in a tweet that the Indian pricing of the smartphone will be lower than the pricing spotted on the German Amazon website. Stay tuned for more details related to Nothing Phone 1 and other tech news.