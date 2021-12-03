OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro might come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, report

It has been a while since OnePlus launched its last flagship series. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were launched earlier this year in the month of March. Most recently, OnePlus has been tipped to be working on their next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10. The series is said to contain two smartphones, including the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro. Additionally, OnePlus has also confirmed to launch a new smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Through a public post on a Chinese microblogging platform, OnePlus has confirmed that it will consider the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC for its new smartphone. Previously, the smartphone has been tipped to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc by OnLeaks, via 91Mobiles. Additionally, an Indian tipster Mukul Sharma also suggests that the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro will come with Snapdragon' latest processor.

OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (expected)

According to a leak, the OnePlus 10 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. There might be an 8MP telephoto lens as well. While it is not known whether the company is going to use a new sensor this year, the front camera is reported to be an upgrade over the OnePlus 9 series. Both the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro are expected to come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7" QHD+ display along with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. Now that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC has been announced, the smartphone is likely to feature it. Alongside, it is said to offer up to 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and up to 12GB of RAM (LPDDR5). OnePlus might get an IP68 rating for its latest smartphone. It is also said to have a 5,000 mAh battery. For those catching up, the OnePlus 9 Pro featured a 4,500 battery.

Qualcomm has recently announced their latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It is said to be four times more capable than the previous Snapdragon flagship processor in terms of AI calculations and deliver up to 30% improved graphical performance. Other than OnePlus, other companies such as Realme, Motorola and Xiaomi have also announced their smartphones that will feature the latest smartphone processor by Qualcomm.

Image: Republic World