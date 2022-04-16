OnePlus 10R 5G to debut alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, company confirms

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 10R will be released in India on April 28, 2022. The smartphone will make its debut alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. Among the major highlights of the OnePlus 10R are 150W fast charging and MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series SoC. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming smartphone from OnePlus.

The OnePlus 10R will feature 150W SUPERVOOC charging. The company claims that with this speed, the OnePlus 10R could be charged within 17 minutes. Additionally, there will be two models of the OnePlus 10R - the base model will come with 80W fast charging and the top model will come with 150W fast charging. Further, the OnePlus 10R is believed to be launched in three colours - Sierra Black, Green and Arctic Glow.

The OnePlus 10R 5G will come with a unique design, something that has not been featured on OnePlus' smartphones. As the teaser images have already surfaced on the internet, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup located in a unique manner. Have a look at the smartphone's camera alignment in the tweet attached below. At the launch event, OnePlus is also going to release a new pair of truly wireless earphones.

OnePlus 10R 5G specifications (leaked)

The OnePlus 10R is said to come with a 6.7-inch E4 AMOLED display that has an FHD+ resolution and supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen is also said to support HDR10+ content. Under the hood, the smartphone could feature MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC combined with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the OnePlus 10R is understood to run on OxygenOS 12 based on the latest Android 12.

The OnePlus 10R could feature a quad-camera setup. The primary camera on the rear is said to be a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor along with optical image stabilisation, Further, the secondary camera on the OnePlus 10R would be an 8MP ultrawide lens, accompanied by two other lenses. Apart from this, the smartphone is understood to feature Gorilla Glass on the front and the back panel.