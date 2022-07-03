OnePlus 10RT appears on the BIS website, could launch soon in India

After launching the OnePlus 10R, the company is now preparing to release yet another 'RT' series smartphone in India. As per the information that is doing rounds on the internet, OnePlus is about to reveal the OnePlus 10RT for the Indian market soon. The smartphone will come as a successor to the OnePlus 9RT launched last year. Most recently, it has appeared on the BIS database, suggesting an imminent launch.

First spotted by 91Mobiles, the OnePlus 10RT has been listed on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards with the model number CPH2413. For the uninitiated, companies get their smartphones approved by the BIS close to launching them in India. Hence, if not anything else, the BIS listing of the OnePlus 10RT suggests that the smartphone could arrive soon. Expected specifications of the smartphone included a 120Hz AMOLED display, two colour options and multiple storage variants.

OnePlus 10RT camera specifications leaked online

As per known tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 10RT carries the model number CPH2413. The smartphone could come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony (IX766) sensor with optical image stabilisation. It is important to mention that the sensor was also used on the OnePlus 9RT and OnePus 10R. The secondary sensor on the OnePlus 10RT could be an 8MP shooter for ultra-wide photos and the third sensor could be a 2MP macro.

While the macro sensor is similar to that on the OnePlus 9R, the ultra-wide sensor seems to be a downgrade. On the front, the smartphone is said to feature a 16MP (Samsung S5K3P9) sensor. These sensors are also found on the OnePlus 10R 5G recently launched by the company. However, there is no word on when the smartphone will come out yet. Last year, after launching the OnePlus 9R in March, the company launched OnePlus 9RT in October. If OnePlus follows a similar launch timeline this year, the OnePlus 10RT will come out in October 2022. Apart from this, no other detail about the OnePlus 10RT is available yet. Stay tuned for more updates related to OnePlus smartphones and other tech news.