OnePlus 10RT camera specifications leaked online: Are they better than OnePlus 9R?

In 2022, OnePlus launched a slew of products, ranging from smartphones to truly wireless earphones. However, the company seems to be working on more devices. Most recently, details about the purported OnePlus 10RT, the successor to the OnePlus 9RT launched in 2021, have surfaced online. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus 10RT.

OnePlus 10RT camera specifications leaked online

As per known tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 10RT carries the model number CPH2413. The smartphone could come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony (IX766) sensor with optical image stabilisation. It is important to mention that the sensor was also used on the OnePlus 9RT and OnePus 10R. The secondary sensor on the OnePlus 10RT could be an 8MP shooter for ultra-wide photos and the third sensor could be a 2MP macro. While the macro sensor is similar to that on the OnePlus 9R, the ultra-wide sensor seems to be a downgrade. On the front, the smartphone is said to feature a 16MP (Samsung S5K3P9) sensor.

For those who are catching up, these sensors are also found on the OnePlus 10R 5G recently launched by the company. However, there is no word on when the smartphone will come out yet. Last year, after launching the OnePlus 9R in March, the company launched OnePlus 9RT in October. If OnePlus follows a similar launch timeline this year, the OnePlus 10RT will come out in October 2022.

OnePlus 10RT overview

The OnePlus 10RT has a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display with a resolution of 394 pixels per inch. The display has a touch response rate of 360Hz and is covered by Corning Gorilla glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensty 8100-MAX chipset with Arm Mali-G610 graphics processor. The smartphone is available in multiple storage models in India - 8/128GB variant that supports 80W wired charging, 12/256GB variant that supports 80W wired charging and 12/256GB variant that supports 150W wired charging.

Additionally, the smartphone also has a triple-rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The front panel of the smartphone has a 16MP selfie shooter as well. Other features of the smartphone include dual stereo speakers, on-screen navigation support, in-display fingerprint scanner among others. At the time of writing this report, the OnePlus 10R 5G is available on Amazon for Rs. 38,999 for the base model.