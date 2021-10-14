OnePlus 9RT Launched With Snapdragon 888: Price, Specifications & All You Need To Know

Mobile manufacturer OnePlus has now launched OnePlus 9RT. The phone made its debut in the company's home country, China on Wednesday, 13 October. The company had earlier teased the smartphone, revealing that it will be placed close to the company’s flagship model.

The OnePlus 9RT 5G is here, only months after the OnePlus 9 series was revealed. However, the 9RT 5G stands out from the OnePlus 9R 5G in terms of its processor. While the 9R 5G uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, the latest addition, 9RT 5G comes with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. The company continued on its trend of releasing new models with the extra ‘T’ in their name with the new smartphone.

OnePlus 9RT price in India

Apart from the best-in-class chipset, the 9RT 5G also comes with a 6.62” display. According to information shared by One Plus on its official website, this display is larger than both the 9 and 9R, which comes with 6.55” displays. The phone comes with a Samsung E4 AMOLED display which hosts a 1,080 x 2,400 px resolution (20:9). The bigger and better display and the faster processor makes this more of a gamer’s favourite than the regular OnePlus 9 models. The smartphone has been priced at around Rs 38,500. The phone is available in three colours -- black, silver and blue.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The OnePlus 9RT comes with Samsung's E4 AMOLED display, which also supports a 120Hz fast refresh rate. On the inside, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is one of the fastest processors for mobile phones in the Android ecosystem. Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro run on the same chipset. Additionally, the company has also fitted in LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage in the device, which is available in variants with 128GB of storage and either 6 or 8GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 9RT features a 4,500 mAh battery, which shall be enough for a typical day of usage. Since the device has a superior display and processor, a heavy user might have to charge the smartphone by the evening. As the battery also supports 65W fast charging, it is highly likely that the smartphone will ship with the fast charger in the box. In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 9RT features a triple rear camera setup, with a 50MP main sensor. The new OnePlus device seems to fill the gap between the OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9.

(Image: Twitter)