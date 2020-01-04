OnePlus Concept One With 'invisible Camera' To Be Showcased At CES 2020

OnePlus is working on its Concept One smartphone. OnePlus has revealed some new details of its upcoming prototype device, which is going to be unveiled at CES 2020 next week. OnePlus has been teasing the Concept One smartphone since December. Not a single speculation about the Concept One is convincing enough yet, with many speculating that it could very well be a foldable smartphone.

However, new details announced by OnePlus point out a whole different story. OnePlus has confirmed that the main talking point of the Concept Phone will be an 'invisible camera' that nobody has ever heard of before. In its tweet, this is what the company had to say:

"We’re bringing the #OnePlusConceptOne to #CES2020, but you don’t have to wait: you can get a sneak peek at it right here, along with its groundbreaking "invisible camera" and color-shifting glass technology."

We’re bringing the #OnePlusConceptOne to #CES2020, but you don’t have to wait: you can get a sneak peek at it right here, along with its groundbreaking “invisible camera” and color-shifting glass technology. pic.twitter.com/elsV9DKctn — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 3, 2020

READ | 10 best smartphones of 2019

From the short teaser video, one thing is pretty obvious that OnePlus Concept One somehow manages to make camera lenses disappear. OnePlus is working with McLaren to use its glass technology in a smartphone.

As Wired reports, the camera lens on the back of OnePlus Concept One sits under special glass technology from McLaren. The glass' tint changes with an electrical signal, resulting in an effect that the camera lens appears only when you open the camera app and disappears when it's not in use.

OnePlus Concept One, as the name suggests, is indeed nothing more than a concept since the company has no plans to ship it anytime soon. OnePlus chief Pete Lau told Wired that the phone represents a "bold exploration for OnePlus and is also a representation of overcoming a lot of [engineering] challenges."

"With this approach, we’ll be able to produce smaller amounts of the product and, with feedback from a small group of users, look at the possibility of making a device that’s available for users more widely," Lau said.

Stay tuned for more details about OnePlus Concept One!