OnePlus 8 Will Reportedly Feature 120Hz Display, Everything We Know So Far

OnePlus seems ready to adopt 120Hz display technology. In what could be good news for OnePlus fans, OnePlus has been readying the 120Hz display. As a result, we can expect the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone to support a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This will be an upgrade over 90Hz display found on OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. The company chief Pete Lau confirmed in his post on Weibo that the Chinese smartphone maker has developed its 120Hz display technology. Lau is expected to reveal more details about its plan for a 120Hz display in the future at the 'OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Meeting' scheduled soon.

Of course, the new display technology extends support to the 120Hz refresh rate, which has its own advantages as far as user-interaction with the display is concerned. The interaction with the screen should be extremely smooth and there should be no room for any apparent lag or delay whatsoever. In case you are familiar with the 90Hz Fluid Display featured on the recent OnePlus phones, your experience with the 120Hz display will be even better. OnePlus is most likely to bring 120Hz display with the upcoming OnePlus 8 flagship line-up later this year. Meanwhile, Samsung is also speculated to feature a 120Hz display on the Galaxy S20 series.

To recall, OnePlus debuted its 90Hz display technology with the OnePlus 7 Pro last year. Months later, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro featuring the 90Hz Fluid Display. Currently, the Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus ROG 2 gaming smartphone packs a display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, a mysterious OnePlus smartphone has been found listed on a benchmark website Geekbench. The smartphone is believed to be OnePlus 8 Pro. The listing also offers a glimpse of some of the key specifications of the handset. As per Geekbench listing, the handset is expected to feature up to 12GB of RAM and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Inside, the handset will apparently have Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 chipset. OnePlus 8 series is expected to consist of three devices: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite.