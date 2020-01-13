OnePlus’ Next Flagship Confirmed To Pack 120Hz Fluid Display 

OnePlus’ next flagship phone will jump to a 120Hz refresh rate ‘fluid’ display. OnePlus is showing off its next-generation smartphone display that it’s ambitiously calling the “best smartphone display in 2020” in China today and even though it isn’t outright calling it out, we’re possibly getting to know the first key details about the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro. Whether or not the vanilla OnePlus 8 will also follow suit is something only time will tell.

OnePlus’ whole marketing pitch has always revolved around delivering “the smoothest” smartphone around. And while OnePlus phones has always been about the best of mobile processors – at relatively mainstream prices – it's only recently that the company has started trying out new ways to make them faster. One of them involved switching to a 90Hz panel – from a more conventional 60Hz – in the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 Pro was then followed by the vanilla OnePlus 7T also getting a 90Hz panel.

To sum up, both of OnePlus’ current-generation phones, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, boast of a 90Hz display. And OnePlus has gone on record to say that all its phones going forward will have, at least, a 90Hz panel. But clearly, OnePlus doesn’t want to wait to get to the next frontier, which in this case, refers to a 120Hz panel. But, in the next-generation, OnePlus won’t just settle with outfitting its flagship phone with a jacked-up refresh rate, but there will be more.

“We believe that the smoothest smartphone display must also be able to deliver a superior visual quality and viewing comfort. We’re sure that OnePlus's new 120Hz Fluid Display will be the best you’ll lay eyes on in 2020,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in a statement.

And in doing so, the OnePlus CEO has also dropped some major highlights of its 120Hz display – likely being sourced from Samsung. Basis of all the information, we can safely assume that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have -

-QHD+ resolution

- MEMC (motion estimation / motion compensation) technology for “smoother” video playback

- 4096-level of automatic brightness control, four times of average android flagships

OnePlus also claims that its next flagship will also boast of the “most accurate color accuracy."

