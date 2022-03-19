OnePlus Nord 3 Likely To Feature 150W Fast Charging; Specifications Tipped Online

It seems as if tech giant OnePlus is currently working on bringing before the audience a new range of smartphones from its catalogue. Notably, only a few days ago, details regarding the OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite surfaced online. As things stand, a tipster has now leaked the specifications of the forthcoming OnePlus Nord 3, which is touted as the successor of the OnePlus Nord 2. While the Nord 3 release date has not been disclosed by the company yet, it is believed that the gadget will debut in the second quarter of 2022. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus Nord 3's leaked specifications.

OnePlus Nord 3's expected specifications

According to Digital Chat Station, OnePlus Nord 3 should feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone could be powered with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC that has been launched recently. It is pertinent to mention here that this chipset has outperformed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the multi-core performance test on Geekbench.

Alongside a capable processor, the OnePlus Nord 3 is said to feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Apart from this, some details about the battery of the smartphone have also been leaked. The OnePlus Nord 3 may come with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 150W super-fast charging, or as OnePlus would call it, the Super Flash Charging. Android flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra support 45W fast charging.

Apart from this, the smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera system led by a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary and a 2MP tertiary camera. It is worth mentioning that a recent report claimed the OnePlus Nord 3 to be based on a Realme smartphone, called the Realme GT Neo 3. However, OnePlus is also working on another smartphone called the Nord CE 2 Lite, which surfaced on the internet a few days ago.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite specifications (expected)

According to reports that have come out in the last few days, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could come with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display that may support a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered with a Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As far as the cameras are concerned, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could have a 64MP primary camera along with two 2MP lenses for macro and mono modes. The front panel of the smartphone is expected to have a 16MP sensor. The battery on the onePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is a 5,000 mAh unit that supports 33W fast wired charging.