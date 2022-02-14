OnePlus Nord CE 2 To Come With Dimensity 900 SoC, Will Launch On 17 February 2022

OnePlus has recently confirmed that its upcoming smartphone called OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be launched on 17 February 2022. Additionally, the smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. Ahead of the launch, the device has been spotted on OnePlus' website, revealing the colour and design. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and its leaked specifications.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will come as the successor to OnePlus Nord CE 5G launched last year. The Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal has spotted the smartphone on OnePlus's website in the 'Bahamas Blue' colour. The image also reveals a slightly tweaked camera bump, which is rectangular in shape and merges with the back panel. The image also reveals that the smartphone will have a hole-punch camera and a thicker chin on the bottom bezel.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 leaked specs

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is said to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to feature the Dimesnity 900 5G processor. On the back panel, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 could feature a triple-camera setup, out of which the primary camera is understood to be a 64MP sensor and the secondary lens in an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The front camera is said to be 16MP on the smartphone. To power the device, a 4,500 mAh battery will be in place, that could support 65W SuperVooc charging. Out of the box, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to run on Android 11.

Most recently, another OnePlus smartphone has been spotted on the internet. While the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is one mid-tier smartphone, the other is OnePlus Nord 2T. According to a report by Digit and Steve Hemmerstoffer, the OnePlus Nord 2T will run on Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which may be accompanied by 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Additionally, the smartphone is said to have a triple rear camera setup, with a primary 50MP lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor.