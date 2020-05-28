OnePlus Z Specifications, Expected Price, Launch Date And More

Quick links:
OnePlus has recently launched its Quad Rear Camera setup smartphone named OnePlus 8 Pro which has been luring many tech lovers to buy it. However, OnePlus 8 Pro received many backlashes because of its Color Filter Camera that could see-through certain objects. Where OnePlus had to stop the functioning of the fourth camera in OnePlus 8 Pro, users are waiting for OnePlus Z that is expected to hit the market sooner than ever. The OnePlus Z is reportedly said to come with Android v10 (Q) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. This much-awaited smartphone device will have 8 GB of RAM and the massive space 128 GB internal storage. However, the reports say that the smartphone will not have expandable space in it. Apart from this, OnePlus Z will be having 12 MP front camera and 48 MP + 16 MP dual rear camera setup.
OnePlus Z price in India has not been announced officially by the organisation. However, according to the reports and many tech enthusiasts, OnePlus Z price is expected to be around Rs 34,990 which comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Not many details about the phone colour variants, build, dimensions and more are revealed.
