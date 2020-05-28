OnePlus Z Specifications, Expected Price, Launch Date And More

OnePlus has recently launched its Quad Rear Camera setup smartphone named OnePlus 8 Pro which has been luring many tech lovers to buy it. However, OnePlus 8 Pro received many backlashes because of its Color Filter Camera that could see-through certain objects. Where OnePlus had to stop the functioning of the fourth camera in OnePlus 8 Pro, users are waiting for OnePlus Z that is expected to hit the market sooner than ever. The OnePlus Z is reportedly said to come with Android v10 (Q) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. This much-awaited smartphone device will have 8 GB of RAM and the massive space 128 GB internal storage. However, the reports say that the smartphone will not have expandable space in it. Apart from this, OnePlus Z will be having 12 MP front camera and 48 MP + 16 MP dual rear camera setup.

OnePlus Z specifications and features [Expected]

RAM: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Operating System: Android v10 (Q)

Android v10 (Q) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Rear Camera: 48 MP + 16 MP

48 MP + 16 MP Front Camera: 12 MP

12 MP Battery: 4000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery

4000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery Display: AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Bezel-less Display: Yes with punch-hole display

Yes with punch-hole display Screen Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass

Corning Gorilla Glass Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect Ratio: 20:9 ratio

20:9 ratio Pixel density: 403 PPI density

403 PPI density Screen Size: 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)

6.4 inches (16.26 cm) SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available Colours: Royal Blue and Arctic Blue

Royal Blue and Arctic Blue Waterproof: Splashproof

Splashproof Internal Memory: 128 GB

128 GB Expandable Memory: No

OnePlus Z price in India [Expected]

OnePlus Z price in India has not been announced officially by the organisation. However, according to the reports and many tech enthusiasts, OnePlus Z price is expected to be around Rs 34,990 which comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Not many details about the phone colour variants, build, dimensions and more are revealed.

OnePlus Z launch date [Expected]

There is no official announcement made until now regarding the launch date of OnePlus Z, but many reports revealed that OnePlus lovers can expect this dynamic product to hit the Indian markets by July 17, 2020.

