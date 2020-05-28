Redmi 10X Series Launch Date, Price, Specifications And More

The much-awaited Xiaomi smartphones i.e. Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G have been launched in China on May 26, 2020. The tech enthusiasts of the Indian market have been waiting for the phone for a long time now. The smartphones come with distinct rear camera setup which makes the pricing and features of the smartphone different from one another. The Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro 5G have a Quad Rear camera setup whereas the Redmi 10X 5G has distinct Triple Rear camera setup.

Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Redmi 10x 5G and Redmi 10x price

The Redmi 10X Series has three models and they have by launched in China on May 26, 2020. The 4 GB + 128 GB storage variant of Redmi 10X price in China starts at CNY 999 which roughly Rs. 10,600 for the base whereas the 6 GB + 128 GB storage option is available at CNY 1,199 which is roughly Rs. 12,700. However, the Redmi 10X 5G is available in three storage variants where the 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,799 which is roughly Rs. 19,100, the 8GB + 128GB storage option at CNY 2,099 roughly Rs. 22,300 and the top-end 8GB + 256GB storage model at CNY 2,399 which is around Rs. 25,400. Similarly, the 8GB + 128GB storage variant of Redmi 10X Pro 5G comes at CNY 2,299 which is around Rs. 24,400 and the 8GB + 256GB storage option is available at CNY 2,599 which is approximately Rs. 27,800.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 9 Series Launch Date, Price, Specifications And More

Redmi 10X series launch date in India

The Redmi 10X series is expected to be launched on August 27, 2020, as per reports. The smartphones were launched in the Chinese market on May 26, 2020. Below are the key specifications and features of Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G.

Redmi 10X specifications

RAM: 4 GB & 6 GB RAM

4 GB & 6 GB RAM Operating System: Android v10 (Q)

Android v10 (Q) Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 13 MP

13 MP Battery: 5020 mAh Li-Polymer battery

5020 mAh Li-Polymer battery Display: AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Bezel-less Display: Yes with punch-hole display

Yes with punch-hole display Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect Ratio: 19.5:9 ratio

19.5:9 ratio Pixel density: 401 PPI density

401 PPI density Screen Size: 6.53 inches (16.58 cm)

6.53 inches (16.58 cm) SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available Dimensions: 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9 mm

162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9 mm Weight: 199 grams

199 grams Colours: Sky Blue, Forest Green and Forest White

Sky Blue, Forest Green and Forest White Waterproof: Splashproof

Splashproof Internal Memory: 128 GB

128 GB Expandable Memory: Upto 512 GB

Also Read | Xiaomi launches Mi TV E43K with bezel-less design & 43-inch full-HD display

Redmi 10X 5G specifications

RAM: 6 GB & 8 GB RAM

6 GB & 8 GB RAM Operating System: Android v10 (Q)

Android v10 (Q) Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC

MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Battery: 4520 mAh Li-Polymer battery

4520 mAh Li-Polymer battery Display: AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Bezel-less Display: Yes with waterdrop-style cutout display

Yes with waterdrop-style cutout display Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect Ratio: 20:9 ratio

20:9 ratio Pixel density: 401 PPI density

401 PPI density Screen Size: 6.57 inches (16.69 cm)

6.57 inches (16.69 cm) SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available Dimensions: 164.16 x 75.75 x 8.99 mm

164.16 x 75.75 x 8.99 mm Weight: 205 grams

205 grams Colours: Deep Ocean Blue, Lunar Gold, Starlight White, and Twilight Purple colour

Deep Ocean Blue, Lunar Gold, Starlight White, and Twilight Purple colour Waterproof: Splashproof

Splashproof Internal Memory: 128 GB & 256 GB

128 GB & 256 GB Expandable Memory: Upto 512 GB

Also Read | Moto G8 Power Lite price, Flipkart Sale details, specifications and more

Redmi 10X Pro 5G specifications

RAM: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Operating System: Android v10 (Q)

Android v10 (Q) Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC

MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 20 MP

20 MP Battery: 4520 mAh Li-Polymer battery

4520 mAh Li-Polymer battery Display: AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Bezel-less Display: Yes with waterdrop-style cutout display

Yes with waterdrop-style cutout display Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect Ratio: 20:9 ratio

20:9 ratio Pixel density: 401 PPI density

401 PPI density Screen Size: 6.57 inches (16.69 cm)

6.57 inches (16.69 cm) SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available Dimensions: 164.16 x 75.75 x 8.99 mm

164.16 x 75.75 x 8.99 mm Weight: 208 grams

208 grams Colours: Deep Ocean Blue, Lunar Gold, Starlight White, and Twilight Purple colour

Deep Ocean Blue, Lunar Gold, Starlight White, and Twilight Purple colour Waterproof: Splashproof

Splashproof Internal Memory: 128 GB & 256 GB

128 GB & 256 GB Expandable Memory: Upto 512 GB

Also Read | Honor 9X Pro Flipkart sale details, price, specifications and more