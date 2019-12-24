Oppo A91, Oppo A8 Launched: Price, Features, Specifications

Oppo has expanded its A-series smartphone line-up with two new devices: Oppo A91 and Oppo A8. Both the devices have been announced at the company's home turf in China. Both, Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 fall under the mid-range price segment. In fact, the company's A-series primarily hosts mid-range smartphones.

Between the two, the Oppo A91 happens to be the higher-end phone. As far as the key highlight of these devices is concerned, the Oppo A91 houses four-camera setup at the back. It also provides users with the in-display fingerprint reader mechanism for security and authentication. Meanwhile, Oppo A8 features triple rear cameras.

Here's everything you need to know about Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 phones:

Oppo A91 technical specifications, price

Oppo A91 sports 6.4-inch 1080p+ AMOLED display featuring 90.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Up front, there a waterdrop notch design above the display, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Powering the Oppo A91 is an octa-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable (via microSD card) storage.

Oppo A91 features an in-display fingerprint scanner, which is claimed to unlock the device in 0.32 seconds. The quad-camera setup at the back includes a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter, a dedicated depth sensor and macro sensor. Oppo A91 packs a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology, which claims to charge the phone up to 60 per cent in only half an hour.

Available in Red, Black and Blue colour options, the Oppo A91 costs 1,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 20,199).

Oppo A8 technical specifications, price

Oppo A8 sports 6.5-inch 720p+ display featuring 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Up front, there a waterdrop notch design above the displayPowering the Oppo A8 is an octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable (via microSD card up to 256GB) storage.

Oppo A8 houses triple rear cameras. There are a 12MP primary camera, a 2MP dedicated depth and a 2MP wide-angle camera. The phone packs a 4,230mAh battery, which is said to last 14 hours with 7 hours of online gaming and video playback.