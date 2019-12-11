Oppo Reno 3 Series, Enco Free Truly Wireless Earbuds Confirmed To Launch On December 26 

Oppo is gearing to launch the Reno 3 series in China on December 26. The Reno 3 series will consist of a regular Reno 3, a Reno 3 Pro, and another Reno 3 Pro 5G. Oppo has confirmed that it will also launch the Enco Free truly wireless earbuds alongside the Reno 3 series in China on December 26.

The company’s vice president and president of global marketing Brian Shen has already revealed a lot of information about the Reno 3 series phones, particularly the design. The phones’ key hardware specs are also seemingly out in the open. It is yet to be seen if Oppo will ‘finally’ be looking to launch a successor to the Reno 10x Zoom through a phone like the Reno 3 Pro or Reno 3 Pro 5G.

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro, Reno 3 Pro 5G incoming

Basis of teaser images shared by Oppo, the Reno 3 Pro will have a near edge-to-edge display courtesy what appear to be extremely slim bezels – but it doesn’t look like Oppo is going all-in for the “waterfall” look here. The phone will boast of a glass body with a thickness of just 7.7mm (excluding the lens), making it one of “the thinnest dual-mode 5G phone in its price segment.” The standard Reno 3 Pro and Reno 3 are expected to have the same design.

A first look at the full rear side of OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G. Thoughts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/V8yknOzFof — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) December 9, 2019

Oppo will be letting go of its elevating selfie camera mechanism in the Oppo Reno 3 series in favour of a punch-hole display cutout. This will be especially true about the Reno 3 Pro and Reno 3 Pro 5G. The standard Reno 3 will come with a punch-hole display cutout.

All the models are set to get quad rear cameras.

In terms of core hardware, while the Reno 3 is expected to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, the Reno 3 Pro and Reno 3 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 765G.

As for the Enco Free truly wireless earbuds, these will come in black, pink, and white with a design reminiscent to the Huawei FreeBuds 2. More details are awaited.

Also Read: Oppo Reno 3 Pro Arriving In December With 5G And Near Edge-to-edge Display