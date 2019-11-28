Oppo Reno 3 Pro Arriving In December With 5G And Near Edge-to-edge Display 

Oppo is gearing to launch the Reno 3 in China in December and now it has confirmed that the phone will also have a “pro” variant. The company’s vice president and president of global marketing Brian Shen has taken to Twitter to tease the Oppo Reno 3 Pro confirming a couple of key aspects of the phone in question. It’s yet to be seen if the regular Oppo Reno 3 will get any of this though.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G incoming

Basis of a teaser image shared by Shen on Twitter, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will have a near edge-to-edge display courtesy what appear to be extremely slim bezels – but it doesn’t look like Oppo is going all-in for the “waterfall” look here. The phone will boast of a glass body and as per Shen, it will have a thickness of just 7.7mm (excluding the lens), making it one of “the thinnest dual-mode 5G phone in its price segment.” Speaking of which, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will also be 5G-ready.

A first look at OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G - it will feature a glass body with a thickness of just 7.7mm (excluding the lens), which may just be the thinnest dual-mode 5G phone in it’s price segment. 👀 pic.twitter.com/KD9goOTD6b — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) November 28, 2019

There are rumours that Oppo will be letting go of its elevating selfie camera mechanism in the Oppo Reno 3-series in favour of a punch-hole display cutout. The teaser shared by Shen neither confirms, nor denies these rumoures.

It also doesn’t look like the Oppo Reno 3 (or Oppo Reno 3 Pro) will be a true successor to the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. Rather, it will be succeeding the Oppo Reno 2, which was also not a true successor to the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. Which is a little disappointing because the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom really pushed the boundaries for smartphone cameras with its periscope zoom lens – clearly, it remains one-of-its-kind to this day even though there have been more brands toying with the concept. Sister brand Vivo’s upcoming Vivo X30 5G is also set to get a periscope telephoto camera.

But just because the Oppo Reno 3 may not have a periscope lens, it doesn’t mean it would be any less capable a camera phone. The Oppo Reno 2 was a capable camera phone, and something similar will be expected from the Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro as well.

