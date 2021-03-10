OTP Not Coming On Smartphone? New DLT Technology May Be Causing The Issue

In today's fast-paced technological environment, everything can be done and is done through our smartphones. All important documents and banking access are connected to our phones and numbers. Users in India have been facing issues with receiving OTP on their devices over the past few days. Read on to know more about OTP not coming to customers' phones.

OTP Not Coming to Phones all Across India

Many people have reported that they have not been important OTP messages in their SMS inboxes. Important SMS messages like TRAI OTP SMS and Aarogya Setu OTP are not being received by individuals along with important banking messages. Many people have taken to Twitter to complain about the OTP not received issue. Many people believe that this may be caused by a technical malfunction on the end of service providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea. However, that is not the case, the reason for the OTP issue is completely different.

Recently, TRAI has implemented a new blockchain technology called Distributed Ledger Technology(DLT). This technology has been introduced and implemented by TRAI to stop spammy message and scam SMSs. A potential overlooking of the side effects of this technology has caused problems in individuals not receiving their important OTP messages on their smartphone devices. Users have been facing these OTP issues since March 7, when DLT was implemented.

Essentially, after the implementation of DLT, banks and other payment services have to go through a new messaging template to enable automatic messaging services to their customers. This template is screened by government telecom services to ensure safety before banking institutions and financial services can send automated OTP messages to the customers. This has been causing the OTP SMS not being received issue. At the time of writing this article, the OTP services all major banks and digital payment services are back online.

However, banks and services that missed out on getting their DLT implementation verified have been facing issues getting their OTP messages across to the customers. Over time, these issues will be resolved as all banks and financial issues comply with the requirements of the newly implemented DLT technology. Customers are still facing OTP issues like messages coming late, however, these issues are expected to be resolved soon in the coming days. Users can try restarting their devices and if the problem persists they can use on-call OTP services to get their OTP messages.