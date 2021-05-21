Pink IPhone 13: A Leaked IPhone Picture Creates Havoc On Twitter

The Internet has gone frenzy ever since a leaked picture of a Pink iPhone 13 was introduced on Twitter. Most Apple fans may already know that the tech giant has been experimenting with newer looks lately, particularly embracing new colours. Most recently, the tech giant presented its iMac lineup with a horde of different colours. But aside from subtle hues of rose gold, Apple has never really indulged in offering a bonafide pink iPhone to its users, until now. Is iPhone 13 likely to gain a pink edition?

Pink iPhone 13

On May 5, Peng Stores released a picture of a pink iPhone 13 that instantly became this month's hot topic. The single tweet procured 24.4K quote tweets, most quoting how they would want a piece of this pretty iPhone. But before this phone becomes a part of everybody's bucket list, it should be noted that the Peng Stores may not entirely be a reliable iPhone 13 leak source. Although it is one of the most followed online/offline store Twitter accounts, it has never been perceived as a reputable iPhone 13 leak source. Therefore, it is advised that this news be taken with a pinch of salt.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Rose Pink coming soon in December 2021 💕 pic.twitter.com/B4gPiO1MGC — PENG STORE  (@PengPhones) May 5, 2021

iPhone 13 Release Date

Apple is known for launching new models in the second half of the year. According to 9to5Mac, a report by Daniel Ives at Wedbush stated that iPhone 13 is set to launch in the third week of September. The news that the A15 chips are already going into production means the latest iPhone 13 is on schedule for launch. However, given the delayed launch of the iPhone 12 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are chances that the iPhone 13 release date will be pushed to October.

iPhone 13 Price

As of now, Apple hasn't revealed the prices of any of the coming iPhone 13 models. It can be expected that iPhone 13 will be launched at a similar price as that of iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 is available at a starting price of 999 dollars (about Rs 78,000 in India) so the iPhone 13 could launch at a similar or slightly higher price.

IMAGE: PENGPHONES TWITTER