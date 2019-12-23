Poco F2 Could Be Launched In 2020: Report

Poco F2, the successor of last year's Poco F1, will reportedly launch sometime in 2020. According to reports, Pocophone Global head Alvin Tse hinted in one of his recent tweets that Poco F2 will be announced next year. Responding to a user query on Twitter, Tse wrote, "You will hear more from POCO in 2020," implying that we can expect the Poco F1 successor to be launched next year. However, the tweet is no longer available.

At the moment, we don't know much about the possible launch timeline of the next-gen POCO smartphone. Previously, the Poco F2 was leaked in case renders. In terms of speculations, the device is said to feature a notch-less display and the standard selfie camera is expected to be replaced by a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. The device is said to feature an in-display fingerprint reader, in addition to the triple-rear camera setup. The device is likely to flaunt flame-like gradient pattern design, courtesy of the leaked transparent case.

Poco's upcoming budget flagship, much like the Poco F1, is expected to feature top-of-the-line technical features and hardware specifications, at an affordable price in comparison with other high-end, flagship competitors.

Last year, Xiaomi's sister brand Pocophone announced the Poco F1 in the Indian market. It featured Qualcomm's then flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Poco F1 tech specs, features

The Poco F1 flaunts a glass+plastic unibody design measuring 8.8 mm in thickness and weighing in at 182 g. It has a Hybrid Dual SIM to offer. Upfront, the phone features a 6.18-inch 1080p+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Poco F1 sports Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of upgradable storage (via microSD). In terms of camera, the Poco F1 sports 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras. Upfront, there's a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The device features a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

With Poco F2, significant upgrades are expected, with the majority of improvements are expected in terms of the display, design and camera. Everything else can be expected to remain more or less the same.