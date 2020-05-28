Last Updated:

POCO F2 Pro Announced In Malaysia: Expected Price In India, Specs, Launch Date And More

POCO F2 Pro has been recently announced in Malaysia and it is going to launch on June 10 in India. Know details about the expected price in India and more. Read

Written By
Yash Tripathi
poco f2 pro

POCO F2 Pro has been announced in Malaysia and the brand has also revealed that the phone's specifications and price in the country. The reports reveal that the Xiaomi POCO F2 Pro is going to run on Android 10 (Q) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. POCO F2 Pro will go on sale in the Malaysian market on June 10, 2020. Here is all you need to know about the much-awaited smartphone.

POCO F2 Pro specifications and features

  • RAM: 6 GB RAM
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Rear Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
  • Front Camera: 20 MP
  • Battery: 4700 mAh Lithium-ion Battery
  • Display: AMOLED display
  • Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Aspect Ratio: 20:9 ratio
  • Screen Protection: Gorilla Glass 
  • Screen Size: 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available
  • Colours: Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue and Phantom White
  • Waterproof: Splashproof
  • Internal Memory: 64 GB
  • Expandable Memory: Upto 256 GB

POCO F2 Pro price [Expected]

The POCO F2 Pro has two variants. POCO F2 Pro price in Malaysia starts at RM 2199 (approx Rs 38,200) for the 6 GB + 128 GB base variant. It also comes in an 8 GB + 256 GB variant that is priced at RM2 599 (approx Rs 45,300). In the European countries, the one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage has been priced at €499 which is approximately ₹41,500, whereas the other storage variant featuring 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal storage retails at €599 which is around ₹50,000. If the POCO F2 Pro does come to India, we expect pricing well under Rs 40,000 in order for the phone to compete against the likes of Realme X50 Pro and OnePlus 8.

POCO F2 Pro Launch Date [Expected]

  • The Xiaomi POCO F2 Pro is expected to launch in India by June 19, 2020, as per reports.

