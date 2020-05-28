POCO F2 Pro Announced In Malaysia: Expected Price In India, Specs, Launch Date And More

POCO F2 Pro has been announced in Malaysia and the brand has also revealed that the phone's specifications and price in the country. The reports reveal that the Xiaomi POCO F2 Pro is going to run on Android 10 (Q) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. POCO F2 Pro will go on sale in the Malaysian market on June 10, 2020. Here is all you need to know about the much-awaited smartphone.

POCO F2 Pro specifications and features

RAM: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Rear Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 20 MP

20 MP Battery: 4700 mAh Lithium-ion Battery

4700 mAh Lithium-ion Battery Display: AMOLED display

AMOLED display Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect Ratio: 20:9 ratio

20:9 ratio Screen Protection: Gorilla Glass

Gorilla Glass Screen Size: 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

6.67 inches (16.94 cm) SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available Colours: Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue and Phantom White

Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue and Phantom White Waterproof: Splashproof

Splashproof Internal Memory: 64 GB

64 GB Expandable Memory: Upto 256 GB

POCO F2 Pro price [Expected]

The POCO F2 Pro has two variants. POCO F2 Pro price in Malaysia starts at RM 2199 (approx Rs 38,200) for the 6 GB + 128 GB base variant. It also comes in an 8 GB + 256 GB variant that is priced at RM2 599 (approx Rs 45,300). In the European countries, the one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage has been priced at €499 which is approximately ₹41,500, whereas the other storage variant featuring 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal storage retails at €599 which is around ₹50,000. If the POCO F2 Pro does come to India, we expect pricing well under Rs 40,000 in order for the phone to compete against the likes of Realme X50 Pro and OnePlus 8.

POCO F2 Pro Launch Date [Expected]

The Xiaomi POCO F2 Pro is expected to launch in India by June 19, 2020, as per reports.

