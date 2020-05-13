POCO F2 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 865 SoC: Specs, Price, And Per-orders In India

POCO, a brand that spun out of Xiaomi as a standalone entity, has now introduced the POCO F2 Pro smartphone. The phone comes in two variants and offers a number of high-end specifications.

POCO F2 Pro specs and features

Much like its two-year-old predecessor Pocophone F1, the POCO F2 Pro packs the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU. For display, the all-new F-series device features an all-screen 6.67-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

On the camera front, the POCO F2 Pro comes with a 64-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel lens, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel lens on the rear. For the front camera, it offers a 20-megapixel pop-up shooter capable of 120fps slow-motion.

It also comes with an in-screen fingerprint scanner, 5G support, 4,00mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

POCO F2 Pro price

The POCO F2 Pro has two variants. The one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage has been priced at €499 (approx ₹41,500), whereas the other model featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage version retails at €599 (approx. ₹50,000).

The price is on the high side especially if you consider that POCO has recently introduced its mid-range handset, the POCO X2, that was priced quite affordably at ₹15,999 for its 6GB+64GB variant, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB model, and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+256GB version device.

POCO F2 Pro pre-order

Both the 6GB and 8GB variants of the device have gone on sale in Europe starting Tuesday, May 12, through Gearbest and Aliexpress e-commerce sites. The company also confirmed that it will soon start selling the device on Amazon, among other e-commerce sites, including its official website. It is expected that the pre-orders for India will begin soon; however, there are no details as of yet.

Image credits: Android Police