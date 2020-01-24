Poco will Launch Its Second Phone In India In February 

Days after ‘officially’ spinning off from Xiaomi as an independent brand “with its own team and go to marketing strategy,” Poco has confirmed that will launch a new phone in India come February. This will be the first Poco phone to launch from ‘brand’ Poco and the second phone to launch under the Poco branding after the popular Poco F1. It isn’t clear if this upcoming Poco phone will be a successor to the Poco F1 (which goes by the name Pocophone F1 in global markets), but, there’s a very high possibility that it wouldn’t.

If one was to look carefully at the teaser shared by Poco on social media to tease its ‘second season’ you’ll notice hints of their next phone. This phone, according to the teaser, could be the Poco X2 – and not Poco F2 as widely speculated and anticipated. And, we’ve heard of a phone called the Poco X2 already courtesy rumor mills. The Poco X2, according to leaks, would be a rebranded Redmi K30 (4G) for India.

#POCOIsHere and it'll give chills to others. IYKWWM 😉

Season 2 is live now! Brace yourself for the impact. pic.twitter.com/wJPWgDgwCn — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020

The Poco X2 has been also spotted on benchmark website Geekbench. Basis of the listing, the Poco X2 is set to come with an octa-core Qualcomm processor paired with 8GB RAM. The phone in question is seen with a single-core score of 547 and a multi-core score of 1,767. Software inside is set to be Android 10. Sadly, that’s all that the Geekbench listing reveals and while it’s interesting, we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt since Poco is yet to make any of this official.

Be that as it may, fans and enthusiasts have been asking for a Poco phone – mostly, the Poco F2 – for a while now. Poco’s second phone has been a long time coming but it’s coming now and that’s reason enough to be excited. This is because the first Poco phone, Poco F1, was a runaway hit. The Poco F1 brought the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor to the masses, and it was also the cheapest phones in the market to ship with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at launch. It was also the first Xiaomi phone with MIUI customised for Poco with custom Poco launcher. As such, it would be interesting to see what Poco has in store with its next phone.

Also Read: Poco is Now An Independent Brand With Own Identity, Announces Xiaomi