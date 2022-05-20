Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 And Snapdragon 7 Gen 1; Here Are The Details

On Friday, May 20, 2022, Qualcomm announced two new mobile chipsets. While one of these is the most awaited Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the other is Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Both the processors will be integrated in smartphones of several companies including Asus ROG, Lenovo, Motorola, and OnePlus among others.

“In the mobile segment, our primary focus is to deliver new, groundbreaking features and technologies to the industry, and for our customers’ flagship devices. We implement these features first in our Snapdragon 8-series and then waterfall them down our mobile roadmap,” said Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The new Snapdragon 8+ and 7 Gen 1 both deliver breakthrough user experiences in their respective tiers.”

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 comes as the successor to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announced in December last year. It is the most powerful chipset based on 4nm architecture by Qualcomm and will come packed with flagship smartphones in Q3 2022. The company claims that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 delivers up to 10% faster than its predecessor and consumes about 30% less power.

It comes with a new Adreno GPU and Kryo CPU. The new processor can capture video in up to 8K HDR and in HDR10+ format as well. The mobile platform is equipped with a Snapdragon X65 modem for 5G reception.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Qualcomm also announced a new chipset, called the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which comes as the successor to Snapdragon 778G 5G processor launched last year. It is based on 4nm architecture, features the new Adreno Frame Motion Engine for up to 20% faster graphics rendering and can process images with up to 200MP resolution.

Users will also be able to record videos in up to 4K HDR resolution. Additionally, the processor comes with Snapdragon X62 5G modem for faster mobile internet. Qualcomm mentioned that the processor will be adopted by leading brands like Xiaomi and Oppo. It is important to mention that the company did not mention Samsung as a brand that will adopt its new chipsets, while some of Samsung's best selling devices already come with Snapdragon's chipsets.

In the official press release, Qualcomm reportedly mentioned that "the company's newest flagship platform, Snapdragon 8+, is a premium-tier powerhouse delivering power and performance enhancements for the ultimate boost across all on-device experiences."

About the other chipset, Qualcomm reportedly said that "Snapdragon 7 offers a selection of high-end, in-demand features and technologies and enables them for more people around the world."

Image: Qualcomm