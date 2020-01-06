Realme 5i India Launch On January 9

We knew the Realme 5i was coming, but we did not know when. There was speculation that Realme could launch the Realme 5i alongside the Realme X2, but that did not happen. Now the company has confirmed that it will launch the phone on January 9, making the Realme 5i possibly its first product to launch in the new year 2020.

The Realme 5i is now listed on online retail website Flipkart, also confirming a few key aspects of the phone in question. Going by the naming convention, the Realme 5i is likely to be a more affordable take on the Realme 5 – sort of like how the Realme 3i was to the Realme 3. The Realme 5s, launched recently in India, is a slightly bumped up take on the Realme 5.

Realme 5i now listed on Flipkart

Its dedicated landing page on Flipkart confirms that the Realme 5i will come with a tweaked design, something that Realme is calling a ‘sunrise’ design. It’s set to have the same 6.5-inch display as the Realme 5 and Realme 5s with waterdrop-style notch. On the rear, the phone will reportedly have the same quad camera setup as the Realme 5 while on the front it will come with a toned-down 8MP selfie camera.

Fasten your seatbelts and prepare yourself for a power-packed experience, as we launch #realme5i, #TheStylishPowerhouse at 12:30 PM, 9th January. Watch the livestream on our social channels and https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv.

Know more: https://t.co/XfC5ivwVl6 pic.twitter.com/DffLhlekc0 — realme (@realmemobiles) January 6, 2020

Elsewhere, the Realme 5i will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, possibly same as the Realme 5 and Realme 5s. The phone will further be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, again like the Realme 5 and Realme 5s.

The Realme 5s has the same design as the Realme 5 with a diamond-cut pattern on the back and quad rear cameras. Those quad cameras spring in the real surprise though. While the Realme 5 has a 12MP main camera, the Realme 5s bumps it up to a 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor. Rest of the specifications are same as the Realme 5.

Both the Realme 5 and Realme 5s come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, quad rear cameras, 13MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Like the Realme 5, the Realme 5s also comes with an all-plastic body with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Also Read: Realme 5s Is Realme’s Answer To Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8, Price Starts At Rs 9,999