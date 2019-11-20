Realme 5s Is Realme’s Answer To Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8, Price Starts At Rs 9,999 

At its Realme X2 Pro launch keynote event, Realme also launched a budget quad camera phone called the Realme 5s. The Realme 5s is basically the Realme 5 with an updated rear camera setup. Interestingly, Realme isn’t discontinuing the Realme 5 just yet.

Realme 5s specs and features

The Realme 5s has the same design as the Realme 5 with a diamond-cut pattern on the back and quad rear cameras. There is a new colourway exclusive to the Realme 5s though, which means that the phone will be available in three options – Crystal Red, in addition to Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

Those quad cameras spring in the real surprise though. While the Realme 5 has a 12MP main camera, the Realme 5s bumps it up to a 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor. Clearly, the Realme 5s looks like Realme’s answer to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 – that one also comes with 48MP quad rear cameras.

Rest of the specification set stays the same as the Realme 5. This means, the Realme 5s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, quad rear cameras consisting of a (new) 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, 13MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Like the Realme 5, the Realme 5s also comes with an all-plastic body with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme 5s India price, availability

Realme has launched the Realme 5s in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the top-end variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 10,999. The phone will be available for buying from Flipkart and Realme's own online store from November 29 - and offline soon.

