Realme 5i Launched With Quad Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery 

As expected, Realme launched the Realme 5i entry-level phone in Vietnam on Monday. The Realme 5i is essentially a toned-down Realme 5 with a tweaked design and an 8MP selfie camera. The rest of the spec-sheet is identical to the Realme 5. Realme will launch the Realme 5i in India on January 9, the company has already confirmed.

Realme has launched the Realme 5i in Vietnam at a price of 3690000 VDN which roughly translates to Rs 11,500. This is for the sole variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Colour options for the Realme 5i include blue and green.

Realme 5i specs

The Realme 5i is a more affordable take on the Realme 5 – sort of like how the Realme 3i was to the Realme 3. The Realme 5s, launched recently in India, is a slightly bumped up take on the Realme 5. The Realme 5i comes with a tweaked design, something that Realme is calling a ‘sunrise’ design. It has the same 6.5-inch HD+ or 720p+ display as the Realme 5 and Realme 5s with waterdrop-style notch. On the rear, the phone has the same quad camera setup as the Realme 5 while on the front it comes with a toned-down 8MP selfie camera.

Elsewhere, the Realme 5i is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, same as the Realme 5 and Realme 5s. This is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is also expandable. The phone is further backed by a 5,000mAh battery, again like the Realme 5 and Realme 5s. This one supports 10W microUSB charging. Software inside the phone is Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.

Speaking of rear cameras, the Realme 5i has four cameras identical to the Realme 5. There’s a 12MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 118-degree field-of-view, a 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera for closeups.

Like the Realme 5, the Realme 5i also comes with an all-plastic body with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

