Realme C2 Entry-level Phone Launched With Helio P22, 4000mAh Battery: Specs, Features And Everything To Know

Oppo spinoff brand Realme is seemingly taking the fight to Xiaomi. After launching the Realme 3 to take on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 last month, Realme launched the Realme 3 Pro to take on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro on Monday. The Realme 3 Pro was accompanied by another smartphone – the entry-level Realme C2 which will compete with the possibly soon-to-be-announced Xiaomi Redmi 7.

Successor to the Realme C1, the Realme C2 is primarily geared towards first-time smartphone users looking to make a switch from a feature phone. But like all things Realme, the Realme C2 also stands out as quite an attractive package, at least on paper – much like a Redmi phone.

Realme has launched the Realme C2 at a starting price of Rs 5,999 for the base version with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, going all the way to Rs 7,999 for the top-end version with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Realme C2 specs and features

The Realme C2 has an all-plastic body with Realme’s signature diamond-cut design scheme – it will be available in blue and black colour options. The body of the Realme C2 is also resistant to smudges, according to Realme.

On the front, the Realme C2 has a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop/dewdrop-style notch.

The Realme C2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB storage which is further expandable via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. Realme says that it has made specific optimizations in the Realme C2 so even the version with 2GB RAM won’t slow down as easily as other competing products in the market. Software inside is Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.

On to the cameras, the Realme C2 has a dual rear camera system consisting of one 13MP camera and another 2MP camera for portrait photography. The Realme C2 also has a 5MP front camera. The Realme C2 can shoot 480p slow-motion videos and also supports Realme’s Chroma Boost tech.

The Realme C2 further packs a sizeable 4,000mAh battery.

Realme C2 India price and availability

The Realme C2 starts at Rs 5,999 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, while the top-end variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will cost Rs 7,999. The Realme C2 will be available for buying from May 15 from Flipkart and Realme online store – and from offline stores later.

