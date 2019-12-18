Realme X2 To Get Android 10-based ColorOS 7 Update In India In March 2020 

Realme has already announced the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rollout roadmap for its product portfolio in India. With the launch of the Realme X2, Realme has updated that list to include the Realme XT follow-up device as well. The Realme X2 will get the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India in March next year, possibly around the same time that the Realme X2 Pro gets it. Unlike the Realme X2 Pro however, the Realme X2 will not get an early beta update.

The ColorOS 7 update will be rolled out to Realme phones in India starting from January 2020. The Realme X2 Pro will be eligible for a beta ColorOS 7 update in India come December 18.

Realme phones will get Realme’s “own customized UI,” with ColorOS 7. This would be different from how things are with the company’s current ColorOS 6 (and ColorOS 6.1) which is lifted as is from Oppo phones. The Realme X2 runs ColorOS 6.1 out-of-the-box. Of course, Realme does load its phones with a few custom apps and features, but there’s very little difference between ColorOS inside an Oppo and Realme phone. That’s set to change with ColorOS 7 – hopefully.

The Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro will be the first Realme phones to get the stable ColorOS 7 update in January 2020. The Realme X and Realme 5 Pro will get it in February 2020, while the Realme X2 Pro will be next in line to get the update in March 2020. The Realme 3 and Realme 3i will get it in April 2020 while the Realme 5 and Realme 5s will get the update in May 2020. The Realme 2 Pro will get the update in June 2020. The Realme C2 will be the last to get the ColorOS 7 update sometime in Q3 2020.

While ColorOS 7 is already a go in China and even in India (on select phones in beta), Realme has been tight-lipped about how it is customizing it for its phones. Of course, we know that it’s going to be closer to stock Android but there’s still no clarity on the kind of feature set that Realme is working on.

All we know is that Realme’s “customised UI based on ColorOS 7 and Android 10” will offer “better RAM management, closer to stock Android experience and smoother gaming experience.” It will also offer “enhanced security, software stability and consistent user experience,” according to Realme.

