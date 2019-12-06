Realme XT 730G, Realme Truly Wireless Earbuds India Launch On December 17 

It’s official. Realme will launch the Realme XT 730G and its first truly wireless earbuds that it’s calling the ‘best True Wireless for Android’ in India on December 17. The company is now sending out invites to the media for the launch event scheduled to be hosted in the National Capital for both the products. While we already know everything about the Realme XT 730G, Realme’s first truly wireless earbuds are still somewhat a mystery – although the company has revealed nearly their full design which seems greatly inspired from the Apple AirPods.

Realme XT 730G

The Realme XT 730G will boast of the same design as well as the same 64MP quad camera setup as the Realme XT, but there will be a faster processor inside as well as faster charging.

The Realme XT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. The Realme XT 730G will come with a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The gaming centric Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G was announced in April and is built on an 8nm manufacturing process. The Snapdragon 730G boasts of an 8-core CPU - two 'big' Kryo 470 cores based on ARM Cortex-A76 clocked at 2.2 GHz and six 'small' power-efficient cores based on Cortex-A55 clocked at 1.8GHz. The SoC has an Adreno 618 GPU. The Snapdragon 730G is notably a successor to the Snapdragon 710.

Elsewhere, the Realme XT supports Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 flash charge through USB Type-C and ships with a 20W fast charger (and proprietary cable) in the box. The Realme XT 730G will support 30W VOOC flash charge.

The Realme XT 730G is expected to be the India variant of the Realme X2 that’s already available in China.

Realme truly wireless earbuds

In two separate teasers, shared by Realme, the company has revealed that its first truly wireless earbuds will be available in three ‘bold’ colours – one of which will be Realme’s signature ‘yellow.’ The other will be black and white. Realme is also touting their seamless experience in terms of sound and connection.

By the looks of it, Realme’s first truly wireless earbuds will look a lot like Apple’s AirPods – the earbuds as well as their charging case.

