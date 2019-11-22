Redmi Go With Android Oreo Gets Rs 1000 Price Cut

The Redmi Go Android-Go smartphone which was earlier available at Rs 5999 has now become officially cheaper. This caters to people – especially the millennials and college students desirous of buying an inexpensive smartphone – usually their first handset. These are groups of people who prefer using a smartphone for their daily needs – rather than for other purposes.
Now, the Redmi Go could be purchased for Rs 4999. This represents a Rs 1000 decrease from its original price tag. This makes the smartphone even more affordable to own. USP of this device, apart from its price tag, is its Android Oreo operating platform – that is fairly recent and supports all modern applications (apps). There are also dual rear cameras offered by the smartphone. Prospective buyers could check out the official Mi eStore, to purchase the Redmi Go at Rs 4999. At this juncture, the key technical aspects offered by the smartphone become worth pondering over. Check these out below.
Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now
In related news, the Redmi K20 has also received a substantial price cut. This has lead to the price of the handset dropping being Rs 20000. This exact price cut amounts to Rs 3000, and available at the official Mi eStore. Key technical specifications of the important Redmi K20 are as below.
Also Read: MIUI 11 Now Reportedly Begins Seeding To Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5 Plus