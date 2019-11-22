Redmi Go With Android Oreo Gets Rs 1000 Price Cut

The Redmi Go Android-Go smartphone which was earlier available at Rs 5999 has now become officially cheaper. This caters to people – especially the millennials and college students desirous of buying an inexpensive smartphone – usually their first handset. These are groups of people who prefer using a smartphone for their daily needs – rather than for other purposes.

Redmi Go gets price cut

Now, the Redmi Go could be purchased for Rs 4999. This represents a Rs 1000 decrease from its original price tag. This makes the smartphone even more affordable to own. USP of this device, apart from its price tag, is its Android Oreo operating platform – that is fairly recent and supports all modern applications (apps). There are also dual rear cameras offered by the smartphone. Prospective buyers could check out the official Mi eStore, to purchase the Redmi Go at Rs 4999. At this juncture, the key technical aspects offered by the smartphone become worth pondering over. Check these out below.

5-inch HD display having 720p high resolution

Android Go platform

Quad-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

8MP rear snapper; with LED-flash

5MP front camera

1 GB RAM

16 GB internal storage; there is an 8GB edition as well

MicroSD card slot for extending 16 GB internal storage up to 128 GB

3000mAh battery.

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

In related news, the Redmi K20 has also received a substantial price cut. This has lead to the price of the handset dropping being Rs 20000. This exact price cut amounts to Rs 3000, and available at the official Mi eStore. Key technical specifications of the important Redmi K20 are as below.

6.39-inch display

Android 9.0 (Pie) firmware; with MIUI 0 on top

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC

48MP + 13MP + 8MP AI triple rear cameras

20MP pop-up selfie camera

6GB, 8GB RAM

128GB, 256GB internal storage editions based on RAM

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi,, microUSB 2.0 connectivity

4000mAH fixed battery.

Also Read: MIUI 11 Now Reportedly Begins Seeding To Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5 Plus