The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Redmi K20 Available For Less Than Rs 20000 Online, Check Out

Mobile

The Redmi K20 premium smartphone is now available at a sub-Rs 20000 price tag. This represents a near Rs 3000 price cut.

Written By Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Xiaomi

The Redmi K20 premium smartphone is now available at a sub-Rs 20000 price tag. This represents a near Rs 3000 price cut on the original; price of the device. The latest discount is applicable to the 6GB edition of the smartphone.  

Redmi K20 gets price cut

Now, the price cut is live on the official Mi eStore. Here, the device is priced at Rs 19999. This edition also incorporates 64GB internal storage. The price reduction is applicable to the Carbon Black, Glacier Blue, Pearl White, and Flame Red outer colour variants. At this juncture, with price reduction being the focus, it only becomes naturally imminent to check out the key technical specifications of the Redmi K20.  

  • 6.39-inch display    
  • Android 9.0 (Pie) firmware; with MIUI 0 on top    
  • Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC    
  • 48MP + 13MP + 8MP AI triple rear cameras    
  • 20MP pop-up selfie camera    
  • 6GB, 8GB RAM    
  • 128GB, 256GB internal storage editions based on RAM 
  • LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi,, MicroUSB 2.0 connectivity    
  • 4000mAH fixed battery. 

In related news, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was also available today in a special online sale. This sale also apparently had enough units of the handset docked up. Key technical aspects of the handset include the likes of the below. Also, Xiaomi India stormed into the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest notebook mosaic. The Manu Jan-led company also distributed nearly 1,10,000 notebooks to school children on the occasion of Children’s Day 2019.  You could check this aspect out (and Manu Jain's initiative), in detail, here.

  • 6.53-inch display   
  • Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system   
  • Octa-core Cortex SoC   
  • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP+ 2MP quad rear cameras   
  • 20MP front camera   
  • 6GB, 8GB RAM editions   
  • 64 GB, 128 GB internal storage editions based on RAM   
  • LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB 2.0 connectivity   
  • 4500 mAh battery.    

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

Also Read: Redmi Note 7 Pro Trending On Twitter: Check Out How You Could Win A Unit Of The Smartphone SIgned By Manu Jain

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG