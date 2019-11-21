Redmi K20 Available For Less Than Rs 20000 Online, Check Out

The Redmi K20 premium smartphone is now available at a sub-Rs 20000 price tag. This represents a near Rs 3000 price cut on the original; price of the device. The latest discount is applicable to the 6GB edition of the smartphone.

Now, the price cut is live on the official Mi eStore. Here, the device is priced at Rs 19999. This edition also incorporates 64GB internal storage. The price reduction is applicable to the Carbon Black, Glacier Blue, Pearl White, and Flame Red outer colour variants. At this juncture, with price reduction being the focus, it only becomes naturally imminent to check out the key technical specifications of the Redmi K20.

6.39-inch display

Android 9.0 (Pie) firmware; with MIUI 0 on top

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC

48MP + 13MP + 8MP AI triple rear cameras

20MP pop-up selfie camera

6GB, 8GB RAM

128GB, 256GB internal storage editions based on RAM

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi,, MicroUSB 2.0 connectivity

4000mAH fixed battery.

In related news, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was also available today in a special online sale. This sale also apparently had enough units of the handset docked up. Key technical aspects of the handset include the likes of the below. Also, Xiaomi India stormed into the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest notebook mosaic. The Manu Jan-led company also distributed nearly 1,10,000 notebooks to school children on the occasion of Children’s Day 2019. You could check this aspect out (and Manu Jain's initiative), in detail, here.

6.53-inch display

Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system

Octa-core Cortex SoC

64MP + 8MP + 2MP+ 2MP quad rear cameras

20MP front camera

6GB, 8GB RAM editions

64 GB, 128 GB internal storage editions based on RAM

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB 2.0 connectivity

4500 mAh battery.

