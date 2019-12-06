Xiaomi Redmi K30 Will Be World’s First Smartphone With Sony’s 64MP IMX686 Sensor 

Looks like Xiaomi’s soon-to-launch Redmi K30 is on course to become the world’s first smartphone to feature a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, which is Sony’s equivalent to Samsung’s 64MP GW1 sensor. Those keeping track will be quick to point out that Xiaomi was also the world’s first brand to come out with a smartphone equipped with the Samsung GW1 sensor – the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Xiaomi will launch the Redmi K30 in China on December 10.

As is usually the case with many Xiaomi devices, the company isn’t waiting until D-day to reveal more information about the upcoming Redmi K30. We already know that the phone in question will come with four rear cameras vertically aligned inside a circular housing. Now, days ahead of launch, Xiaomi has revealed more information about the kind of sensors that it is using in the Redmi K30.

Redmi K30 camera specs revealed

The Redmi K30, as mentioned earlier, will boast of a 64MP main camera with a Sony IMX686 sensor – that will be capable of shooting in 16MP by default and in high-resolution 64MP as and when needed. The secondary camera, although we do not know about its exact resolution, will be ultrawide-angle with a 120-degree field-of-view. The Redmi K30 will further have a dedicated macro and depth sensor to complete the package.

On the front, the Redmi K30 will come with dual cameras embedded inside a puch-hole display cutout like the one seen in the Samsung Galaxy S10+. It will have a 20MP main camera and another depth sensor for portraits.

The Redmi K30 will be a successor to the popular Redmi K20. It will be Xiaomi sub brand Redmi’s first 5G phone. We already know that the Redmi K30 5G will be powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced 7nm Snapdragon 765 – more precisely, the Snapdragon 765G – with an integrated 5G modem. The Redmi K30 5G will support both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks, aka dual mode 5G. Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi K30 will also have a 4G variant although it isn’t clear if it will be based on the same processor, or something else.

