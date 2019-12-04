Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Will Be Powered By Snapdragon 765, Mi 10 To Rock Snapdragon 865 

Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi K30 5G will be among the first wave of smartphones to be powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 765 processor. Also, Xiaomi’s next high-end flagship phone will be called the Mi 10 and it will rock Qualcomm’s all-new Snapdragon 865 processor. Xiaomi co-founder and vice chairman Lin Bin revealed all this during Qualcomm’s annual Tech Summit in Hawaii.

While the Redmi K30 5G has a release date, the Mi 10 will be coming very soon. Also, while we already know a lot about the Redmi K30 5G, including its design as well as key specs, the Mi 10 remains a mystery for now. All we know, thanks to the new reveal, is that the Mi 10 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood and the second-generation X55 modem. The Snapdragon 865, for some reason, does not pack an integrated 5G modem.

"#Mi10 will be one of the first smartphones to be powered by Snapdragon 865!" Announced by our Co-Founder & Vice Chairman of the Board, Bin Lin at #SnapdragonSummit @Qualcomm pic.twitter.com/44LG6KCJUW — Xiaomi #First108MPPentaCam (@Xiaomi) December 4, 2019

Redmi K30 5G arriving on December 10 with Snapdragon 765

Xiaomi sub brand Redmi will launch the Redmi K30 5G in China on December 10. The Redmi K30 5G will support both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks, aka dual mode 5G. And now we know, how. The phone’s also set to get quad rear cameras and dual front cameras housed within a Samsung Galaxy S10+-like punch-hole cutout.

Xiaomi has also revealed the full design of the Redmi K30 5G ahead of launch. And by the looks of it, the Redmi K30 will be a stark departure from the Redmi K20 in more ways than one. The phone will, undoubtedly, come with a glass body in a slew of colours. Even though the cameras in the Redmi K30 will be vertically aligned – like in the Redmi K20 – they’ll be a part of a much bigger circular apparatus, sort of like how things are in the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The phone will also come with a side-mounted physical fingerprint scanner as opposed to the Redmi K20’s in-display solution.

Xiaomi is also said to be simultaneously working on a 4G-only version of the Redmi K30, but chances are it may look very similar to the Redmi K30 5G. Whether or not it will also pack the same Snapdragon 765 processor is unknown. A ‘pro’ variant is also expected but that may launch next year as we’re yet to get any sort of clarity on that.

