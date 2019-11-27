Redmi Note 8 Next Sale Details Surface: Check Out When To Buy

The new Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone that comes with a 48MP camera would again be available for purchase soon. Price of this handset is Rs 9999. Check out below the next sale details.
At this juncture, the Redmi Note 8 is a high-end smartphone. Its USP is the 48MP rear camera. The handset has seemingly been facing increased demand ever since its recent launch. Now, e-tailer Amazon would offer the Redmi Note 8 for buying on 29 November. The sale starts from 12 PM IST. The smartphone would be available, during this sale, in both the 1GB – 64 GB as well as 6GB – 128 GB internal storage editions. Then, the handset has the 4000mAH battery. Key technical specifications of the device include the likes of.
In related news, the Redmi Note 7 Pro also received a notable Rs 4000 price cut. This handset got a new price tag of Rs 11999. USP of this device is its 48 MP rear camera. Other key technical specifications of the handset are as below.
