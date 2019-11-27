The Debate
Redmi Note 8 Next Sale Details Surface: Check Out When To Buy

Mobile

The new Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone that comes with a 48MP camera would again be available for purchase soon. Check out next sale details.

Written By Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Redmi Note 8

The new Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone that comes with a 48MP camera would again be available for purchase soon. Price of this handset is Rs 9999. Check out below the next sale details.  

Next sale details

At this juncture, the Redmi Note 8 is a high-end smartphone. Its USP is the 48MP rear camera. The handset has seemingly been facing increased demand ever since its recent launch. Now, e-tailer Amazon would offer the Redmi Note 8 for buying on 29 November. The sale starts from 12 PM IST.  The smartphone would be available, during this sale, in both the 1GB – 64 GB as well as 6GB – 128 GB internal storage editions. Then, the handset has the 4000mAH battery. Key technical specifications of the device include the likes of.  

  • 6.3-inch display  
  • Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system  
  • Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC  
  • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP quad rear cameras  
  • 13MP front camera  
  • 3 GB, 4 GB RAM editions  
  • 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB internal storage editions based on RAM  
  • LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB 2.0 connectivity  
  • 4000 mAh battery.   

In related news, the Redmi Note 7 Pro also received a notable Rs 4000 price cut. This handset got a new price tag of Rs 11999. USP of this device is its 48 MP rear camera. Other key technical specifications of the handset are as below.  

  • 6.3 inch Dot Notch display    
  • Android 9.0 (Pie) platform with MIUI 10 on top    
  • Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC clocked at 2GHz    
  • Adreno 612 GPU    
  • 48MP + 5MP dual rear snappers    
  • 13MP front camera    
  • 4GB, 6GB RAM editions    
  • 64 GB, 128 GB internal storage editions based on RAM    
  • MicroSD card slot for extending internal storage could be expanded up to 256GB    
  • LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 connectivity options    
  • 4000 mAh fixed Lithium-Polymer battery offering Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 functionality 

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

Also Read: Redmi Note 7 Pro Trending On Twitter: Check Out How You Could Win A Unit Of The Smartphone SIgned By Manu Jain

 

