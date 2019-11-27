Redmi Note 8 Next Sale Details Surface: Check Out When To Buy

The new Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone that comes with a 48MP camera would again be available for purchase soon. Price of this handset is Rs 9999. Check out below the next sale details.

Next sale details

At this juncture, the Redmi Note 8 is a high-end smartphone. Its USP is the 48MP rear camera. The handset has seemingly been facing increased demand ever since its recent launch. Now, e-tailer Amazon would offer the Redmi Note 8 for buying on 29 November. The sale starts from 12 PM IST. The smartphone would be available, during this sale, in both the 1GB – 64 GB as well as 6GB – 128 GB internal storage editions. Then, the handset has the 4000mAH battery. Key technical specifications of the device include the likes of.

6.3-inch display

Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC

48MP + 8MP + 2MP quad rear cameras

13MP front camera

3 GB, 4 GB RAM editions

32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB internal storage editions based on RAM

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB 2.0 connectivity

4000 mAh battery.

In related news, the Redmi Note 7 Pro also received a notable Rs 4000 price cut. This handset got a new price tag of Rs 11999. USP of this device is its 48 MP rear camera. Other key technical specifications of the handset are as below.

6.3 inch Dot Notch display

Android 9.0 (Pie) platform with MIUI 10 on top

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC clocked at 2GHz

Adreno 612 GPU

48MP + 5MP dual rear snappers

13MP front camera

4GB, 6GB RAM editions

64 GB, 128 GB internal storage editions based on RAM

MicroSD card slot for extending internal storage could be expanded up to 256GB

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 connectivity options

4000 mAh fixed Lithium-Polymer battery offering Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 functionality

