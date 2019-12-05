Reliance Jio Plans Claim To Offer Up To 300% More Benefits Despite 39% Price Hike

Reliance Jio is also raising its mobile call and data charges by up to 39 per cent from December 6, days after Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel did the same thing their respective prepaid plans. However, Jio prepaid plans are still estimated 15 to 25 per cent cheaper than what Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have to offer.

In spite of 39 per cent tariffs hike, Reliance Jio claims to provide users with up to 300 per cent more benefits with the updated plans, than before. Let's see apart from standard offerings like 4G data, voice calling and SMS, what other complimentary benefits Reliance Jio is going to offer.

Reliance Jio complimentary offers

All updated Reliance Jio prepaid plans come with additional JioPrime benefits. These benefits include complimentary access to Jio services like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioNews, JioSecurity, JioNews, JioSecurity, JioCloud and JioHealthHub.

JioTV subscription offers access to hundreds of HD TV channels. Other than JioTV, users will get access to a number of movies across genres and languages, in addition to TV Shows and OTT partners. Earlier this week, Reliance Jio announced to bring Sun NXT's South Indian movie catalogue to Jio users.

JioPrime benefits include access to JioSaavn music streaming platform. However, Jio has no specified the duration of complimentary JioSaavn subscription. JioNews offers a live stream of hundreds of news channels, in addition to e-newspaper and e-magazines.

JioSecurity includes access to Norton's premium mobility security suite. JioPrime offers 5GB cloud storage under JioCloud. Last but not least, JioHealthHub lets users book appointments with doctors, manage weight, share medical health reports with doctors.

Reliance Jio has divided new plans into four categories, depending on the validity period -- 28 days, 56 days, 84 days and 365 days. All 28-day validity plans have a FUP limit of 1,000 minutes for off-net calls (Jio to other networks) whereas 56-day, 84-day and 365-day plans have a FUP limit of 2,000, 3,000 and 12,000 minutes for off-net calls, respectively.