Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Become 39 Per Cent More Expensive, Check Updated Prices Here

Following the footsteps of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio has revealed its new 'All-in-One plans.' These updated prepaid plans will be available to purchase starting December 6. With these plans, Jio claims to provide users with up to 300 per cent more benefits than before.

Reliance Jio has divided new plans into four categories, depending on the validity period -- 28 days, 56 days, 84 days and 365 days.

New Jio 28-day validity plans

To begin with, let's take a look at new Jio 28-day validity plans:

Jio Rs 199

Jio Rs 199 plan offers 1.5GB daily data for 28 days. So, you end up availing a total of 42GB data at the cost per 1GB data of Rs 4.73.

Jio Rs 249

Jio Rs 249 plan has 2GB daily data to offer. Since this plan is valid for 28 days, you will end up availing a total of 56GB data at the cost per 1GB data of Rs 4.44.

Jio Rs 349

Jio Rs 349 plan offers 3GB daily data for 28 days. Hence, you end up availing a total of 84GB data at the cost per 1GB data of Rs 4.15.

If you are looking for better value for money, Jio Rs 349 plan should be perfect for you. All 28-day validity plans have a FUP limit of 1,000 minutes for off-net calls (Jio to other networks)

READ | Airtel prepaid plans now costlier by 50 per cent, check new updated prices here

New Jio 56-day validity plans

Now, let's take a look at Jio's new, upcoming 56-day validity plans:

Jio Rs 399

Jio Rs 399 plan has 1.5GB daily data to offer. Since this plan is valid for 56 days, you will end up availing a total of 84GB data at the cost per 1GB data of Rs 4.75.

Jio Rs 444

Jio Rs 349 plan offers 2GB daily data for 56 days. Hence, you end up availing a total of 112GB data at the cost per 1GB data of Rs 3.96.

If we compare both the 56-day validity plans, Jio Rs 444 plan offers a better value for money. All 56-day validity plans have a FUP limit of 2,000 minutes for off-net calls (Jio to other networks)

READ | Check Vodafone Idea new prepaid plans details here

New Jio 84-day validity plans

Let's take a look at the updated Jio plans that offer 84-day validity:

Jio Rs 555

Jio Rs 555 plan has 1.5GB daily data to offer. Since this plan is valid for 84 days, you will end up availing a total of 126GB data at the cost per 1GB data of Rs 4.40.

Jio Rs 599

Jio Rs 599 plan offers 2GB daily data for 84 days. With this plan, you end up availing a total of 168GB data at the cost per 1GB data of Rs 3.56.

Jio Rs 599 plan offers better value for money in all 84-day plans. All 84-day validity plans have a FUP limit of 3,000 minutes for off-net calls (Jio to other networks)

New Jio 365-day validity plan

Jio Rs 2,199

There's only a single 365-day validity plan. Jio Rs 2,1999 plan offers 1.5GB daily data. So at the end of its validity, you would have claimed a total of 547.5GB data at the cost 1GB data of Rs 4.01

In all the above-mentioned plans, the Jio Rs 599 is the best value for money plan in comparison. A 365-day validity plan has a FUP limit of 12,000 minutes for off-net calls (Jio to other networks)

