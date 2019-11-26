Reliance Jio’s Rs 9999 Prepaid Plan Valid For One Year, With 750 GB Data

If you are a Reliance Jio user, then it is notable that a Rs 9999 plan exists. Yes, the Rs 9999 plan that is valid for one year, nearly. There are both unlimited calls, as well as 750GB data.

The near Rs 10000 scheme

Now, investing nearly Rs 10000 on a nearly one-year validity plan does make sense for those who work with a phone held across the ear. The general everyday users might desist from availing into the scheme. Moreover, the Rs 9999 scheme also requires users to recharge to obtain free IUC minutes.

As far as benefits are concerned, the Rs 9999 scheme offers free-unlimited voice calling for Jio numbers. For non-Jio voice calls, IUC recharge starts from Rs 10. This IUC-specific plan offers 1GB data for every Rs 10 spent on IUC minutes. Then, there is the 750GB data that comes with this scheme. The validity of the Rs 9999 plan is 360 days.

Hence, gauging the benefits of the plan, it is imminent that it is best suited to corporate needs. The plan also offers 100 free text messages per day. “You will have the option to select a suitable IUC TOP-UP voucher starting at Rs 10, that can be used to make such non-Jio calls. To compensate our customers for the cost of these additional IUC top-ups, we will offer additional 1 GB of data for every 10-rupee spent, ABSOLUTELY FREE,” states Jio.

At this juncture, IUC has become a point of contention. The TRAI seeks to remove termination charges (zero termination charge, aka Bill-and-Keep regime) from January next year. Certain incumbent telcos are in favour of a revised date of implementation of the regime. However, Jio along with the Broadband India Federation (BIF) has clearly opposed any potential move to defer the implementation of the BAK regime.

