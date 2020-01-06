Samsung February 11 Launch Event Confirmed: Here's What To Expect

Samsung has confirmed to host an event in San Francisco on February 11, amid rumours and speculations. Samsung is hosting an event where the company is expected to unveil the new, upcoming version of its flagship Galaxy S-series model. Not just that, Samsung is also expected to take the wraps off its new foldable phone at the event.

"Samsung Electronics will unveil new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences," Samsung said in its invite. It said the event at 11 a.m. Pacific Time will be live-streamed.

In its teaser image, Samsung hinted at two phones - one shaped like a square and another with a rectangular form. Samsung unveiled its new foldable phone concept in October. Samsung's first foldable phone, however, was launched in September after a series of delays caused by screen-related issues.

Samsung has traditionally unveiled new flagship Galaxy S phones ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) that takes place in February.

Previously, we saw a leaked promo teaser suggesting that Samsung is likely to announce successors to its Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Fold smartphones at UNPACKED 2020 event on February 11.

But rumour has it that Samsung could call its upcoming Galaxy S-series flagship Galaxy S20 instead of Galaxy S11, probably due to the fact that the launch is taking place in the year 2020.

S11e → S20 ✔

S11→ S20+ ✔

S11+ → S20 Ultra ⁇

“Ultra” is just one of the possibilities, there are other options, to be confirmed，and What word do you think is best? — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 31, 2019

Leaked renders suggest the Galaxy S10 successor will have a 108MP main camera to offer, along with a 5x telephoto lens, ultra-wide-angle lens and a 3D time-of-flight camera. It's also possible that the upcoming Galaxy S-series flagship would feature a quad-rear camera unit. The handset is said to pack a 5000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Samsung Fold 2 is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch foldable display, 108MP main camera, etc. Stay tuned for more details.

