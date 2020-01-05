Samsung Galaxy S20 And Fold 2 Could Be Launched On Feb 11: Reports

The Samsung Unpacked event this year is rumoured to take place on February 11, according to a leaked promo teaser. During this event, Samsung is said to unveil the successor to Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold smartphones. Rumour has it that Samsung could call its upcoming Galaxy S-series flagship Galaxy S20 instead of Galaxy S11, primarily due to the fact that the launch is taking place in the year 2020.

Samsung Unpacked leaked promo. Unpacked is confirmed for 2/11/20 pic.twitter.com/nQeT6i4aRp — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 4, 2020

S11e → S20 ✔

S11→ S20+ ✔

S11+ → S20 Ultra ⁇

“Ultra” is just one of the possibilities, there are other options, to be confirmed，and What word do you think is best? — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 31, 2019

Leaked renders suggest the Galaxy S10 successor will have a 108MP main camera to offer, along with a 5x telephoto lens, ultra-wide-angle lens and a 3D time-of-flight camera.

In case you missed, earlier renders suggest that Galaxy S11 will sport a 108MP 1/1.33-inch ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor for the primary camera along with a 5x telephoto lens, ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 3D time-of-flight camera. It's possible that the upcoming Galaxy S-series flagship would feature a quad-rear camera unit. The device is also said to pack a 5000mAh battery.

The 'Ultra' variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra could feature a 6.9-inch curved Dynamic AMOLED display with QHD+, a punch-hole selfie camera. Samsung is expected more details as the launch date nears, of course.

It will hardly be surprising if Samsung also unveils Galaxy Buds+ earbuds during the event, featuring support for fast charging, wireless charging, Type-C, etc.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also rumoured to announce the Galaxy Fold 2 during the same event. The device is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch foldable display, 108MP main camera, etc. Stay tuned for more details.

In related news, Samsung has also announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones ahead of CES 2020 next week. Both the devices feature an Infinity-O display along with a punch-hole front-facing camera for selfies. Samsung Galalxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be on display at CES 2020 in the Samsung booths located in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The CES 2020 kicks off on January 7.