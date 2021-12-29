Samsung Fixes Issues In OneUI 4.0, Resumes Rollout For Galaxy S21, Flip 3 And Fold 3

Earlier this month, Samsung began with the rollout of OneUI 4.0 based on Android 12. The release of OneUI 4.0 for devices like Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 was not pleasant as users faced a lot of issues with the update. While some reported being stuck in the device recovery mode, there were instances when smartphones were bricked after installing the OneUI 4.0 update based on Android 12.

Along with the OneUI 4.0 update, Samsung users are supposed to get several Android 12 features including the Privacy Dashboard that displays a record of used smartphone resources such as location and cameras, the RAM Plus feature, Dynamic Colour Theming and more. As a significant number of users started facing trouble with the update, Samsung decided to pause the rollout for a while.

Samsung paused the OneUI 4.0 rollout due to compatibility issues with the Google Play system

According to a post on Samsung's official community forum, the OneUI 4.0 update was held due to some compatibility issues with the Google Play system on devices. After holding off the update, both Samsung and Google worked together to fix the issue. Samsung also mentioned that once Google fixes the issue, the OneUI 4.0 update rollout will begin again. The post was shared on December 12, 2021.

The OneUI 4.0 update has resumed now

As per recent reports, Samsung has resumed the rollout of OneUI 4.0 based on Android 12. While the update will first be available for Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Since Samsung has already faced a setback in rolling out the new update, the company might be cautious in releasing OneUI 4.0 for more smartphones, including the vast array of smartphones available in the budget segment.

Most recently, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was spotted in an unboxing video. It confirmed the specifications and design of the device that were leaked earlier. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was recently spotted on Walmart as well, revealing the price of the smartphone. The Walmart listing of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE did not contain any images. Instead, the listing contains specifications and pricing of the smartphone. From what it looks like, the Walmart listing could have accidentally been published.

Image: UNSPLASH