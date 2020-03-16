Samsung Galaxy A30 Representing An Entirely New Mid-Range Series Could Be In The Launch Pipeline, Apparent Benchmarks Surface

There could be a new Samsung Galaxy A30 smartphone in the works, representing one amongst as many as 9 handsets under a new Galaxy A series. These handsets have been rumoured to be in the launch pipeline. Now, the purported Galaxy A30 is said to have surfaced at Geekbench.

As per a GizmoChina report, that quotes apparent Geekbench listings, the purported Galaxy A30 could be a pure mid-range catering to the “fairly” budget conscious smartphone buyers or people preferring to upgrade to their very first “pure Android smartphone” from their earlier low-end smartphones o even feature phones (these are now in the limelight thanks to Reliance Jio’s JioPhones and a host of phones from Nokia by HMD Global).

The key technical specifications, as per the Geekbench listing (through the GizmoChina report) are:

4 GB RAM

Octa-core Exynos SoC

Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system

32/64 GB internal storage editions

Now, more details on the other key technical specifications of the speculated Samsung Galaxy A30 smartphone are yet to surface at this juncture; however, the MWC 2019 could hold interesting prospects considering the fact that Samsung is highly expected by its user/loyalist community across the world to showcase at least a couple of handsets during the premier event. Also, the South Korea-based company has an Unpacked event on February 21 where the next-gen Galaxy S10 could in high probability come to the fore.

In related news, the Samsung Galaxy Note8 high-end smartphone released in 2017 has got a considerable price cut in India; as part of e-tailer Amazon’s Great Indian Sale that has placed a Rs 39990 price tag on the Galaxy Note8. The Great Indian Sale is now active and runs till January 23 2019. The Galaxy Note8 is one of the predominant smartphones having received the price cut, there are other handsets such as the Redmi Y2 (priced at Rs 7999), Mi A2 (priced at Rs 13999), and Motorola Moto E5 Plus (priced at Rs 7999).

