Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Cameras, Android 10 launched In India For Rs 23,999 

Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 phone in India on Wednesday at a starting price of Rs 23,999. The Galaxy A51 succeeds the Galaxy A50 (and Galaxy A50s), its unique selling point being its Galaxy Note 10-like punch-hole display cutout. The Galaxy A51 also comes with quad rear cameras arranged in an L-shaped fashion, which is also a first for any Samsung Galaxy A-series phone.

The Galaxy A51 comes with a 6.5-inch 20:9 Super AMOLED display with a 1080p+ or full-HD+ resolution and in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Under the hood, the Galaxy A51 has an Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is also expandable. Samsung is only bringing the 6GB/128GB model of the Galaxy A51 to India for now.

The dual-SIM Galaxy A51 runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0. The phone is further backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support through USB Type-C. Samsung will be bundling a fast charger in the box.

On to the cameras, the Galaxy A51 comes with quad rear cameras – a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 5MP macro and another 5MP depth camera. On the front, the Galaxy A51 comes with a 32MP camera.

The Galaxy A51 will be available in Blue, White, and Black Prism Crush colours starting January 31 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals.

“Last year, millions of consumers in India adopted the Galaxy A line, making it one of the most loved smartphone line in a very short span of time. The success of Galaxy A embodies our philosophy of bringing meaningful innovation to all our consumers. Galaxy A51 takes this legacy to the next level with its awesome camera, awesome screen and long-lasting battery - features that will excite our young consumers. The new ‘Make for India’ Alive Intelligence features will elevate the way Gen Z and millennial consumers use their smartphones for a truly awesome experience,” Aditya Babbar, who is Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

