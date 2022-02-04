Samsung Galaxy A53 Images Leak Online; Smartphone Resembles Galaxy A52 In Looks

Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy A53 recently appeared on a TENAA listing, which disclosed quite a lot of details about the smartphone. Now, the smartphone has been listed on the Indian website of the company, which hints at an imminent launch. Additionally, a German website has leaked images of the smartphone. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53.

Images of the Samsung Galaxy A53 have surfaced online, via Winfuture.de. The colour option and specifications of the smartphone have also been shared. As seen in the images attached below, the Samsung Galaxy A53 could come in two colours, black and white. The smartphone has a similar design as its predecessor, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52s. Although, the camera bump seems to be slightly more minimalist over the last version.

Image: Winfuture.de

Samsung Galaxy A53 specifications

Display & Performance

According to a recent TENAA listing, the Samsung Galaxy A53 will come with a 6.46-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels. Since the Galaxy A52s 5G has an AMOLED 120Hz display, it would be safe to speculate that the Galaxy A53 5G will also come with a similar display. Although the TENAA listing does not specify the name of the processor, it mentions the presence of an octa-core processor that has the base and top frequency of 2.0 GHz and 2.4GHz respectively. A Geekbench listing spotted in December 2021 suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A53 will come with a Samsung Exynos 1200 SoC.

Storage & Camera

The model that received TENAA certification featured 8GB of RAM and the storage models that the smartphone will come in are said to be 128GB and 256GB. Apart from the performance, the certification site also mentions details about the camera on the Samsung Galaxy A53. Just like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A53 is said to have a total of five cameras, four on the back and one on the front. The rear camera setup will feature a 64Mp primary lens, 12MP ultrawide lens, and two sensors for depth perception and macro photography. Further, the front camera is said to be a 32MP shooter. Stay tuned for more updates on Samsung smartphones and other tech news.