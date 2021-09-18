Samsung Galaxy A73 tipped to feature a 108MP rear-camera, might launch next year

Earlier this year, Samsung launched a mid-tier smartphone in the Galaxy A series called the Samsung Galaxy A72. The smartphone is equipped with Snapdragon 720G SoC and a 6.7" Super AMOLED display, along with a 4,500 mAh battery. While the launch took place in March 2021, the Korean tech conglomerate might have plans to launch its successor soon, as leaks about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A73 have started to surface.

Samsung Galaxy A73 might be launched earlier next year. Ahead of its possible arrival, Samsung Galaxy A73's camera details have been tipped by a leakster on the internet. According to a user named GaryeonHan, the Samsung Galaxy A73 will feature a 108-megapixel sensor leading the rear camera setup. If that holds true, Samsung Galaxy A73 will become the first A-series camera to feature a sensor with such a large resolution. Additionally, the device might feature a large Super AMOLED display, along with an upgraded processor and battery over the Samsung Galaxy A72.

Samsung Galaxy A73 might feature ISOCELL HM2 108MP camera

Currently, there are a few sensors that Samsung might consider including in the rumoured A series smartphone that might launch next year. Firstly, there is the ISOCELL HM3 that Samsung used in its flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra. The sensor has a width of 1/1.33 inches and the pixels are sized at 0.8 nanometers. Secondly, Samsung also developed the ISOCELL HM2 1/1.52" sensor, which was recently spotted in Redmi Note 10 Pro. Since the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A73 is a mid-tier smartphone and might be priced around Rs. 40,000 in India, it might come with the ISOCELL HM2 108MP sensor.

According to a report by The Elec, Samsung plans to add optical image stabilization (OIS) to the Galaxy A-series smartphones that will be launched in 2022. Optical image stabilization is a technology that compensates for any jerk or movements in a photograph while holding a device in hands. When a lens is OIS-enabled, it can move to an extent that captures a clear image. Additionally, Samsung has already included the technology in two A-series smartphones that have been launched this year: the Galaxy A52 (priced around Rs. 27,499) and Galaxy A72 (priced around Rs. 32,990).

Image: Samsung.com