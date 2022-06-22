Samsung Galaxy F13 with a 6.6-inch LCD display launched in India: Check specs and price

Samsung has launched yet another entry-level smartphone in India. The Galaxy F13 has been announced today and will be available to purchase later this month. The smartphone comes with a large LCD display and a battery that could last up to two days of regular usage. Keep reading to know more about the Samsung Galaxy F13 specifications and price.

Samsung Galaxy F13 specifications

Out of the box, the Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with a 6.6-inch display that has 2408 x 1080 pixels. The display has a water-drop style notch on the front. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 850 chipset accompanied by the ARM Mali G52 chipset. As far as storage is concerned, the device comes in two models. The base model has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and the top model has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.

For clicking pictures, users get a triple rear camera setup on the smartphone. The primary camera is a 50MP shooter, while the secondary and tertiary camera is a 5MP ultrawide and 2MP depth shooter respectively. To power through a typical day of usage, the Samsung Galaxy F13 features a 6,000 mAh battery (supports 15W wired charging), which is one of the strongest suits of the device. As users set up the device, they will get OneUI 4.1. which is based on Android 12.

As additional features, the Samsung Galaxy F13 has ram boost technology that uses a small part of the storage to increase the random access memory. Further, the device comes with Samsung Knox security. That being said, the smartphone will be available to purchase exclusively on Flipkart from June 29, 2022. Check out more details about the price and models below.

Samsung Galaxy F13 price

The Samsung Galaxy F13 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will be available on Flipkart for Rs. 11,999. Further, the model with 128GB of storage will be available for Rs. 12,999. Users who are interested in purchasing the device can avail of an additional discount by using ICICI Bank credit/debit cards. More information will be available on Flipkart as the product is launched.