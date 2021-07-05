Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch Date Set For July 6: Check Out The Phone's Features Here

Samsung has been on the top of their game to come out with some latest smartphones in the Indian market. They have currently announced their Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone that has now been the talk of the tech community. This is mostly because the makers have confirmed the Samsung Galaxy F22 India launch date for July 6. With just a day being left for the smartphone’s release, the makers have maxed out the number of posts about the Samsung galaxy F22 features and India launch date on their official Twitter and Youtube account.

The users can get their hands on this new Samsung F22 smartphone by opening the phone's Flipkart page after it has been launched officially for the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch and Features confirmed

This is it folks! The #FullOnBlockbuster #SamsungF22 officially unveils tomorrow and it can be all yours. Make all your video or gaming marathons a lot more immersive on the 16.23cm (6.4”) sAMOLED 90Hz Display, and keep them going on with its massive 6000mAH Battery. pic.twitter.com/JoFJHCpsIy — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 4, 2021

Because of the July 6 Samsung Galaxy F22 India launch date, the entire community is now waiting for the review of this new Samsung smartphone. Some exciting features like the 6.4-inch sAMOLED Infinity-O display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate is one of the main attractions of this smartphone. The phone is also powered by MediaTek Helio G80 that is powered with 4GB of RAM and 64GB at the least.

Apart from this, a number of different features that are being introduced with this new phone includes an impressive 6.4 inch display along with a huge 6000 mAH battery. Seeing these specifications on a smartphone certainly suggests that the phone could improve the experience of watching videos and playing some high intensity games on the same device. The phone also features a quad rear camera setup and is mainly going to be led by the 48 Mp camera. No other information has been released about the remaining three sensors.

With the massive 6000 Hz battery, the makers have also added a 15W fast charging that could totally be a huge attractive point for all the smartphone users. Samsung Galaxy F22 India price has not been released yet but speculations suggest the phone could be priced under the Rs 15,000 mark. With a list of exciting features and a price range like this, Samsung Galaxy F22 is set to compete against already established smartphones like the Realme 8 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M32. Nothing more has been announced by the makers yet thus waiting in for any further announcement about Samsung Galaxy F22 is the only logical option left.

